InfraTec's Launch New Infrared Zoom Camera: Small, Light, Universal

Smaller, lighter and without time‐consuming lens changes – this is how InfraTec's latest infrared camera comes across: ImageIR® 6300 Z. The compact zoom camera for precise thermographic temperature measurements is suitable for numerous fields of application. Its excellent price‐performance ratio and its remarkable user‐friendliness result from the consistent use of innovative technologies in optics, detector and electronics.

The ImageIR® 6300 Z is equipped with an integrated 7.5x zoom lens as standard and allows, in combination with its motorised focus, fast and stepless adjustment to a wide range of object distances and lens sizes with excellent image quality and high measurement accuracy. Furthermore, the zoom camera is radiometrically calibrated over the entire focal length range, thus enabling extremely flexible use.

Innovative XBn Detector

The heart of the infrared camera is the new SWaP camera core. It consists of a cooled MWIR focal plane array photon detector with innovative XBn (HOT) technology in the format of (640 × 512) IR pixels, designed for demanding requirements and operating in snapshot mode. The XBn detector material with higher operating temperatures (HOT) of 150 K allows the use of a new linear cooler generation, which is characterised in particular by a substantial smaller design, lower power consumption and long service life. This – in combination with a very small pixel pitch of 10 µm – reduces the dimensions and weight of the ImageIR® 6300 Z and significantly extends its maintenance‐free service life.

The maximum IR frame rate of 180 Hz can be increased up to 600 Hz with the binning function in high‐speed mode. Switching between the two speed modes is conveniently done via software and allows precise metrological tracking of fast thermal processes.

By using its powerful image processing electronics, the camera can output the IR image data in real time to several video and data interfaces as well as record and evaluate it independently. Alternatively, large amounts of data can be stored directly on the integrated SSD. Its web interface also enables the camera to be controlled via smartphone or tablet and, due to the battery operation option, it is also suitable for outdoor use.

Wide Range of Applications

The ImageIR® 6300 Z is predestined for demanding applications in research and development as well as for stationary or airborne inspection and monitoring tasks. Further applications can be found in quality assurance, materials testing or in a wide range of OEM integration solutions.

Quantum Design represent InfraTec throughout the UK and Ireland.

Source: https://qd-uki.co.uk/