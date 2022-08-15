Micromeritics Invests to Support Growing Customer Base in Asia

Micromeritics announced three significant new investments to support fast-growing APAC markets.

The company established direct sales, service, and support operations in South Korea through the acquisition of Protech Korea, its long-time distributor. The new Micromeritics Korea is headquartered in Daejeon, a center for both academic and industrial innovation. Protech has effectively established Micromeritics as the domestic market leader for particle characterization. The entire Protech sales, service, and applications teams are now part of Micromeritics Korea.

To further enhance its regional customer support, the company opened a new and expanded sales, service, and training headquarters in Shanghai. The new facility is located near Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, a hub for regional travel and central to the rapidly growing businesses related to advanced batteries and the net-zero economy.

The company has also invested to better serve their customers in Southeast Asia. Ms. Ruby Hooi will lead the company’s sales operations in partnership with their network of distributors in Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, Ruby has spent more than a decade providing technical support and building effective relationships with customers in analytical laboratories.

John Jordan, Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Service, commented: “Asia has been a tremendous growth driver for our company; the demand from innovative companies and institutions in Korea, China, and Southeast Asia continues to grow. Our investments in Asia are a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to collaborate, provide superior technology, and deliver expert support to our customers in Asia.”

About Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is the world’s leading manufacturer of particle characterization systems with unparalleled performance and application expertise in the areas of solid density, surface area and porosity, powder rheology, and particle interactions.

The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA with manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe, and direct sales operations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia