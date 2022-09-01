Take Advantage of the Full Dynamism of POWTECH 2022 with Bettersize & 3P

In September 2022, POWTECH will be held in Nuremberg, Germany. Bettersize Instruments is participating with its partner 3P Instruments in the world's leading trade fair for powder & bulk solids processing and analytics on 27-29, 09, 2022 in Hall 3, Stand 3-522.

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

POWTECH is the world's undisputed number one leading trade fair for powder & bulk solids processing and analytics. It reflects the current state of mechanical process engineering and analytics – and thus provides a unique overview for a large number of industries.

From the pharmaceutical, chemical and food industries to the glass, building materials and paper industries, POWTECH not only attracts project engineers and production managers but also bulk material experts for future-oriented innovations for crushing, sieving, mixing, conveying, dosing or granulating and much more.

In POWTECH 2022, 3P Instruments and Bettersize Instruments are showcasing their state-of-the-art instruments and analytical solutions for the characterization of powder & bulk solids. During the exhibition days, product specialists from 3P Instruments will be ready to give you comprehensive advice on the characterization of materials and discuss special measurement tasks.

Designed to characterize powder and bulk solids, the products which will be showcased at POWTECH 2022 include:



PowderPro A1: Automatic Powder Characteristics Tester

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

PowderPro A1 is an automatic powder characteristics tester to help you understand and research powder materials. It is designed to obtain fast, simple, accurate, scientific test results for the physical properties of powder materials such as Angle of Repose, Angle of Fall, Angle of Spatula, Bulk Density, Tapped Density, Cohesion, Uniformity, Dispersibility, Flowability, Floodability, Compressibility, and etc.

BeNano 180 Zeta Pro: Nanoparticle Size and Zeta Potential Analyzer

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

The most advanced nanoparticle analyzer to characterize nanoparticles by Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS), Electrophoretic Light Scattering (ELS), and Static Light Scattering (SLS). Now integrated with phase analysis light scattering (PALS), backscattering technology, temperature trend measurement, and complies with 21 CFR Part 11.

Bettersizer S3 Plus: Particle Size and Shape Analyzer

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

The Bettersizer S3 Plus combines laser diffraction and dynamic image analysis in one instrument. It can measure the size and shape of particles from 0.01 μm to 3500 μm.



A special highlight will be the live demos. Please feel free to drop by for a live demo and let the experts help you with your application-related questions. We look forward to your visit at POWTECH 2022 in Hall 3, Stand 3-522.



