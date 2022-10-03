Posted in | News | Materials Processing

High Performance Polymeric Powders and Nanocomposite Powders for Powder Bed Fusion

In this webinar, Professor Oana Ghita from University of Exeter discusses the challenges of producing High Performance Polymeric (HPP) powders for Additive Manufacturing (AM), presenting data for typical feedstocks and introducing corresponding nanocomposites.

Image credit: Micromeritics

Producing HPP powders AM is difficult due to the toughness of the materials. Milling is primarily used to produce HPP powders at scale but the morphology of the resulting particles can negatively affect flow and spreadability. The inclusion of additives such as fibres and nanoparticles is also attracting significant interest due to the functionalities they can impart, however, producing and handling such composites presents additional challenges.

This talk presents analysis of particle morphology and flow behaviour of typical HPP powders and their corresponding nanocomposites.

Join us on 5 October at 10:00 EDT | 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST for ‘High Performance Polymeric Powders and Nanocomposite Powders for Powder Bed Fusion’.

Click here to register

Speaker Biography

Professor Oana Ghita holds a chair in Materials Science & Manufacturing in the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Physical Sciences at the University of Exeter.  She is also the Co-Director of the Centre for Additive Layer Manufacturing (CALM).  Her current research focuses on Additive Manufacturing of high performance, high temperature polymers as well as composites with reinforcements of different morphologies and sizes suitable for aerospace, defence and automotive applications where lightweight materials, resistant to harsh environments are often required. 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. (2022, October 03). High Performance Polymeric Powders and Nanocomposite Powders for Powder Bed Fusion. AZoM. Retrieved on October 04, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60145.

  • MLA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "High Performance Polymeric Powders and Nanocomposite Powders for Powder Bed Fusion". AZoM. 04 October 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60145>.

  • Chicago

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "High Performance Polymeric Powders and Nanocomposite Powders for Powder Bed Fusion". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60145. (accessed October 04, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. 2022. High Performance Polymeric Powders and Nanocomposite Powders for Powder Bed Fusion. AZoM, viewed 04 October 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=60145.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Powder Rheology Accessory

Powder Rheology Accessory

The Powder Rheology Accessory expands TA Instruments’ Discovery Hybrid Rheometer (DHR) capabilities to powders, enabling characterization of behaviors during storage, dispensing, processing, and end use.

From TA Instruments

More Content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

See all content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation