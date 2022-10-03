High Performance Polymeric Powders and Nanocomposite Powders for Powder Bed Fusion

In this webinar, Professor Oana Ghita from University of Exeter discusses the challenges of producing High Performance Polymeric (HPP) powders for Additive Manufacturing (AM), presenting data for typical feedstocks and introducing corresponding nanocomposites.

Producing HPP powders AM is difficult due to the toughness of the materials. Milling is primarily used to produce HPP powders at scale but the morphology of the resulting particles can negatively affect flow and spreadability. The inclusion of additives such as fibres and nanoparticles is also attracting significant interest due to the functionalities they can impart, however, producing and handling such composites presents additional challenges.

This talk presents analysis of particle morphology and flow behaviour of typical HPP powders and their corresponding nanocomposites.

Professor Oana Ghita holds a chair in Materials Science & Manufacturing in the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Physical Sciences at the University of Exeter. She is also the Co-Director of the Centre for Additive Layer Manufacturing (CALM). Her current research focuses on Additive Manufacturing of high performance, high temperature polymers as well as composites with reinforcements of different morphologies and sizes suitable for aerospace, defence and automotive applications where lightweight materials, resistant to harsh environments are often required.