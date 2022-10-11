Quantum Design Launches FusionScope™ – A New Correlative AFM/SEM Microscope

Quantum Design (QD) is very proud to announce the culmination of almost a decade of research into the area of correlative microscopy. The FusionScope is an innovative correlative microscope that combines the power of AFM with the benefits of SEM imaging.

Image Credit: Quantum Design (QD)

Designed from the ground up to seamlessly integrate these two powerful techniques, the FusionScope offers benefits of use and design previously unseen in this field.

“I love exciting technology and the FusionScope is a perfect example of that,” stated Chris Schwalb, COO of QD Microscopy. “The seamless combination of two of the most powerful microscopy techniques – AFM and SEM – enables the user completely new insights into the micro- and nanoworld.”

FusionScope takes advantage of an innovative shared coordinate system that automatically aligns both AFM and SEM operations for measurements and sample positioning. This removes burdens often found in other systems, such as having to move the sample from one system to another or having to switch between different controller software interfaces.

Through this integrated shared mapping, FusionScope allows you to easily identify your area of interest, measure your sample, and combine your imaging data in real time.

“The ability to scan and image across differing magnification scales in the FusionScope is the system’s major enabling attribute,” said Stefano Spagna, CTO of Quantum Design. “It allows smooth image transitions between millimeter, micron, and sub-nanometer scales, allowing you to see new correspondences in your data from specific sample areas.”

Researchers will be able to use the FusionScope software to interactively overlay AFM imaging data onto SEM images while operating the microscope in real time, allowing them to create stunning 2D and 3D visualisations with nanoscale resolution. In addition, FusionScope’s software provides automation for most routine functions within an intuitive and customisable user interface, and intelligent data handling organizes all your AFM and SEM data for easy access in the future.

“Quantum Design prides itself on designing cutting-edge technology that also automates many routine functions so that it is easier and more intuitive to use,” responded Barak Green, Marketing Manager for Quantum Design. “The goal and strength of QD has always been to shorten the process to high quality data acquisition for the user, thereby removing unnecessary obstacles in the way of future research.”

FusionScope officially launched to the public on September 19th, at the MNE Show in Leuven, Belgium, and will be launching in the United States at the upcoming Advanced Materials Show in Pittsburgh, and MRS Fall Meeting in Boston. Visit fusionscope.com to learn more.

Source: http://www.qd-uki.co.uk