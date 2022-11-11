Carbon+™ Cure Sensor for Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturing

Lambient Technologies LLC, the leader in precision measurement solutions for the curing of advanced composite materials, announces the launch of the Carbon+™ sensor for use with carbon fiber composites.

The new Carbon+™ sensor. Image credit: Lambient Technologies LLC

The increasing presence of carbon fiber composites in manufacturing is driving the need for dielectric cure monitoring during the manufacturing process. Normally, dielectric sensors require filters to block conductive fibers and prevent short circuiting of the electrodes. Filters must be replaced manually after each test, and their use adds time, effort and cost, so it is necessary to avoid them in rapid, repetitive operations.

Carbon+™ direct contact sensors from Lambient Technologies have a protective, permanent insulating layer that allows cure monitoring without filters, for seamless integration into molding applications. The data from Carbon+™ sensors show a consistent relationship with cure state and can be used to determine low front or resin contact, minimum viscosity point, time of peak reaction rate which may be associated with gelation, and user-defined end of cure.

Lambient Technologies designs and produces instruments for real-time analysis of the curing of thermosets and advanced composite materials such as those used in aerospace, automotive, and wind power applications. Our products offer unique insights into how these materials react and change during curing, processing, and manufacturing. Armed with this critical data, users can proceed with research, quality testing, and final production, confident in the integrity of their processes and materials—and in the reliability of their finished products.

