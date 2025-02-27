Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Business | Materials Research | Composites | Materials Science | Events

All Your Dea Questions, Answered: Announcing Lambient University

Lambient Technologies LLC knows more about the analysis of thermoset composite cure than anyone else in the business. As the leader in precision measurement solutions for the curing of advanced composite materials, we've compiled our expertise into a FREE, must-have resource for composites professionals.

Image Credit: Miha Creative/Shutterstock.com

Dielectric analysis, or DEA, has long been used in the composites industry, but many companies could benefit from a better understanding of the technology. Lambient Technologies, the pioneers in dielectric analysis, are proud to present Lambient University: a practical guided course on the fundamentals of DEA and its applications.

The course is free of jargon and goes from the basic concept of DEA through practical guidance for making good measurements. It includes clear figures, actual data, and real-world advice about how to use DEA, all written by the foremost experts in the field.

Through Lambient University, those working in R&D, quality control, and development of advanced composites will gain instantly usable insights on how to benefit from DEA in the laboratory and in manufacturing. Through this series, we hope to foster connections with researchers and companies interested in testing and implementing DEA in labs and manufacturing environments.

Don’t wait to learn all there is to know about DEA and its benefits for composites professionals! Check out the free Lambient University courses today.

Lambient Technologies designs and produces instruments for real-time analysis of the curing of thermosets and advanced composite materials such as those used in aerospace, automotive, and wind power applications. Our products offer unique insights into how these materials react and change during curing, processing, and manufacturing. Armed with this critical data, users can proceed with research, quality testing, and final production, confident in the integrity of their processes and materials—and in the reliability of their finished products.

