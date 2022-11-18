New HPR-30 Series Brochure

Hiden Analytical develops and supplies instruments for a new era of process gas analysis from UHV to Atmospheric Pressure. The latest in the range of product showcase brochures, HPR-30 Series offers an insight into the range of instruments, sampling inlets and software packages.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

The Hiden HPR-30 Series are bolt on vacuum process analysers designed for fast response, high sensitivity analysis of gas and vapour species. Equipped with Hiden’s multi-level software package, offering simple control of mass spectrometer parameters and complex manipulation of data and control of external devices. Applications include leak detection, contamination monitoring, process trend analysis and analysis of high mass species and precursors used in ALD and MOCVD. Standard mass range is 200 amu, versions up to 1000 amu are offered.

Optional upgrades include the innovative Hiden 3F series triple filter quadrupole system providing enhanced abundance sensitivity, part-per-billion (ppb) detection levels and high contamination resistance, particularly suited to the analysis of aggressive gases in CVD and RIE applications. Standard mass range is 200 amu, versions up to 1000 amu are offered.

Multiple sampling configurations are offered to suit a full range of process pressure and vacuum system geometry requirements. Versions are offered with single, or multiple sampling inlets, either unheated or heated to allow sampling of volatile species.

Systems are offered cart mounted, and with height adjustment for maximum compatibility between tools. For pulsed deposition processes, time resolved measurements are offered to 50 ns time resolution.

The HPR-30 Series are designed to offer a fully featured, flexible and powerful solution for the monitoring of parameters in all aspects of process gas analysis such as leak detection, vacuum quality and precursor monitoring.

Source: https://www.hidenanalytical.com/