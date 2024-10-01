Hiden Analytical Unveils Advanced Features of the HPR-20 OEMS for Electrochemical Studies

Hiden Analytical, a global leader in scientific instrumentation, proudly presents the HPR-20 OEMS, revolutionising electrochemical research. The HPR-20 OEMS boasts a range of advanced features designed to meet the diverse needs of modern scientific research and industrial applications.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

Dr. Dane Walker, Technical Marketing Manager at Hiden Analytical, emphasised the significance of these features: "The HPR-20 OEMS integrates cutting-edge technology to provide precision and versatility. The system is designed to enhance the capabilities of researchers across various fields."

Key Features of the HPR-20 OEMS:

Real-Time Analysis: Provides continuous and real-time monitoring of gases and vapours, ensuring precise and immediate data.

Ultra-Low Flow Sampling: Features a quartz-lined sampling capillary for ultra-low flow rates, enhancing sensitivity.

Fast Response Times: Delivers swift response times of less than 3 seconds, critical for dynamic studies.

High Sensitivity: Detects gases at levels as low as 100 parts-per-billion, with extendable sensitivity to 5 parts-per-billion using the 3F series.

Advanced Software: Equipped with the latest MASsoft Professional PC software for automated spectral analysis and comprehensive data control.

Dr. Dane Walker, Hiden Analytical’s Technical Marketing Manager, stated, "The HPR-20 OEMS revolutionises gas analysis in electrochemical research, offering unparalleled sensitivity and rapid data acquisition. This system empowers researchers to delve deeper into their studies with confidence and precision."