Hiden Analytical Unveils Advanced Features of the HPR-20 OEMS for Electrochemical Studies

Hiden Analytical, a global leader in scientific instrumentation, proudly presents the HPR-20 OEMS, revolutionising electrochemical research. The HPR-20 OEMS boasts a range of advanced features designed to meet the diverse needs of modern scientific research and industrial applications.
Dr. Dane Walker, Technical Marketing Manager at Hiden Analytical, emphasised the significance of these features: "The HPR-20 OEMS integrates cutting-edge technology to provide precision and versatility. The system is designed to enhance the capabilities of researchers across various fields."
Key Features of the HPR-20 OEMS:
- Real-Time Analysis: Provides continuous and real-time monitoring of gases and vapours, ensuring precise and immediate data.
- Ultra-Low Flow Sampling: Features a quartz-lined sampling capillary for ultra-low flow rates, enhancing sensitivity.
- Fast Response Times: Delivers swift response times of less than 3 seconds, critical for dynamic studies.
- High Sensitivity: Detects gases at levels as low as 100 parts-per-billion, with extendable sensitivity to 5 parts-per-billion using the 3F series.
- Advanced Software: Equipped with the latest MASsoft Professional PC software for automated spectral analysis and comprehensive data control.
Dr. Dane Walker, Hiden Analytical’s Technical Marketing Manager, stated, "The HPR-20 OEMS revolutionises gas analysis in electrochemical research, offering unparalleled sensitivity and rapid data acquisition. This system empowers researchers to delve deeper into their studies with confidence and precision."