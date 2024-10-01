Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Hiden Analytical Unveils Advanced Features of the HPR-20 OEMS for Electrochemical Studies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Hiden Analytical, a global leader in scientific instrumentation, proudly presents the HPR-20 OEMS, revolutionising electrochemical research. The HPR-20 OEMS boasts a range of advanced features designed to meet the diverse needs of modern scientific research and industrial applications.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

Dr. Dane Walker, Technical Marketing Manager at Hiden Analytical, emphasised the significance of these features: "The HPR-20 OEMS integrates cutting-edge technology to provide precision and versatility. The system is designed to enhance the capabilities of researchers across various fields."

Key Features of the HPR-20 OEMS:

  • Real-Time Analysis: Provides continuous and real-time monitoring of gases and vapours, ensuring precise and immediate data.
  • Ultra-Low Flow Sampling: Features a quartz-lined sampling capillary for ultra-low flow rates, enhancing sensitivity.
  • Fast Response Times: Delivers swift response times of less than 3 seconds, critical for dynamic studies.
  • High Sensitivity: Detects gases at levels as low as 100 parts-per-billion, with extendable sensitivity to 5 parts-per-billion using the 3F series.
  • Advanced Software: Equipped with the latest MASsoft Professional PC software for automated spectral analysis and comprehensive data control.

Dr. Dane Walker, Hiden Analytical’s Technical Marketing Manager, stated, "The HPR-20 OEMS revolutionises gas analysis in electrochemical research, offering unparalleled sensitivity and rapid data acquisition. This system empowers researchers to delve deeper into their studies with confidence and precision."

Source:

Hiden Analytical

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hiden Analytical. (2024, October 01). Hiden Analytical Unveils Advanced Features of the HPR-20 OEMS for Electrochemical Studies. AZoM. Retrieved on October 01, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63733.

  • MLA

    Hiden Analytical. "Hiden Analytical Unveils Advanced Features of the HPR-20 OEMS for Electrochemical Studies". AZoM. 01 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63733>.

  • Chicago

    Hiden Analytical. "Hiden Analytical Unveils Advanced Features of the HPR-20 OEMS for Electrochemical Studies". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63733. (accessed October 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Hiden Analytical. 2024. Hiden Analytical Unveils Advanced Features of the HPR-20 OEMS for Electrochemical Studies. AZoM, viewed 01 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63733.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Hiden Analytical

See all content from Hiden Analytical

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback