NEW mIRage-LS sub-500nm IR Spectroscopy System with Simultaneous Raman and Co-Located Fluorescence Microscopy

Santa Barbara, California – Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. announces the new mIRage-LS sub-500nm IR multimodal microscope and spectroscopy system uniquely combining, simultaneous Raman and co-located Fluorescence Microscopy with sub-micron IR in a single platform. Additionally, new developments on their proprietary O-PTIR (Optical photothermal IR Spectroscopy) technique have pushed the IR spatial resolution to sub 500nm and beyond for life science related applications.

This new integrated platform uniquely combines the benefits of fluorescence microscopy to support fast, easy targeting of molecular features of interest with sub-micron IR spectroscopy to characterize the molecular structure of bio-molecular features, including sub-cellular and tissue applications.

“I am very excited about the potential of the mirage LS, combining (O-PTIR) with co-located Fluorescence microscopy for the same sample region. It combines the exquisite sensitivity of fluorescence microscopy with the powerful molecular structural capabilities of infrared spectroscopy at a sub 500nm spatial resolution” stated Professor Kenneth Kosik, USCB Harriman Professor of Neuroscience and co-director of the Neuroscience research institute.

“This combination of sub 500nm IR with collocated fluorescence will enable us to obtain valuable insight towards several high value questions concerning protein folding and aggregation that interest my group”

“The new mIRage-LS builds on our O-PTIR measurement technique providing wavelength independent, true sub-micron spatial resolution for both spectroscopy and imaging and combined sub-micron Raman and IR spectroscopy.” stated Dr Mustafa Kansiz, Director of Product Management, Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp.

“The mirage LS also provide significant improvements in IR spatial resolution enabling us to target ever smaller bio-molecular features providing a breakthrough in IR characterization for a wide range of life science applications.”

Further information relating to the mIRage LS can be found here​​​​​​​ or Email [email protected]​​​​​​​

About Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp.

Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp (PSC), the sub-micron spectroscopy company, has pioneered the breakthrough technique of optical Photothermal Infrared (O-PTIR) technology that eliminates key limitations of traditional IR Spectroscopy providing submicron spatial resolution for IR and transmission-like FTIR quality spectra in non-contact reflection mode. More recently, PSC has developed the world’s first simultaneous Infrared and Raman microscope and imaging system, providing IR and Raman data from the exact same spot, at the same time, with the same submicron spatial resolution. PSC’s vision is to enable the power of IR spectroscopy to be applied to high value problems in industry and academia via the adoption of O-PTIR.

About mIRage®-LS

The mIRage-LS IR multimodal microscope integrates the combined technologies of Raman and Fluorescence microscopy with sub-micron IR spatial resolution imaging and spectroscopy using Optical Photothermal IR (O-PTIR) spectroscopy. These combined techniques will enable life science researchers to easily identify bio-molecular structures of interest and characterize their chemical structure with submicron IR Fluorescence microscopy, with its powerful molecular specificity has been a life science research workhorse technique for decades. Vibrational spectroscopy (IR & Raman) are well established techniques, providing broad macromolecular, spatially resolved characterization abilities for life science-based applications.

With the recent advent of O-PTIR, with its submicron and simultaneous Raman capabilities, this broad macromolecular characterization can now be performed on biologically relevant spatial scales, <500nm, allowing uniquely for IR spectroscopy, sub-cellular resolution, which is matched with Raman and fluorescence imaging resolution.

Now, for the first time, a fully integrated and sample registration free combination of these techniques into a single platform heralds a breakthrough for life science research, allowing researchers to truly exploit these two techniques with powerful synergy, to access additional information and insights not available with either technique on its own.