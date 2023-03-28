Metso Outotec to Deliver Pressure Filters to JISCO in China

Metso Outotec has been awarded an order to deliver concentrate dewatering filters for JISCO’s modernization project in Gansu province in China. JISCO, i.e. Jiuquan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd., is the largest producer of carbon steel and stainless steel in northwest China. The order value, which is not disclosed, is booked in the Minerals segment’s first-quarter 2023 orders received.

Metso Outotec VPA filter. Image Credit: Metso Outotec

Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery consists of the engineering, manufacturing and supply of six VPA pressure filters, as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning.

“The VPA filter has been developed for reliable high-volume processing in challenging concentrate filtration and tailings processing. It is a perfect fit for JISCO’s application. The VPA filters are one of the most sustainable filters available and are classified as Planet Positive products because of their water and energy efficiency,” explains Xun Fang, General Manager of Minerals Sales in Greater China at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec’s filtration portfolio consists of 15 different filter types and a comprehensive service offering for various mining and industrial applications, with more than 5,000 installations globally. The Larox® legacy is carried over in five filters in the portfolio. Over 80% of the Metso Outotec filters are part of the company’s Planet Positive portfolio, thanks to their energy and water efficiency.

