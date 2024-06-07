Metso Launches pCAM Plant – An Intelligent Solution for Optimized Precursor Cathode Active Material Production for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Metso is launching the Metso pCAM plant, an intelligent Planet Positive-certified solution for the manufacturing of precursor cathode active material, which is needed in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Centered around an energy-efficient pCAM reactor, PSI® 1000 particle size analyzer, and pCAM process control, Metso’s pCAM plant integrates advanced technology and decades of know-how to ensure an energy-efficient and sustainable production process.

Metso pCAM plant. Image Credit: Metso

“The growing use of high-performance lithium-ion batteries with enhanced energy density, fast charging capabilities, and improved safety features is driving the demand for high-quality and sustainable precursor materials. As a strong and reliable partner for the development of lithium hydroxide and other battery minerals projects, we are the first Western supplier able to also deliver an optimized pCAM plant for the manufacturing of premium precursor cathode active material,” says Mikko Rantaharju, Vice President, Hydrometallurgy at Metso.

For active cathode precursor manufacturing, Metso’s offering ranges from optimized raw materials selection to design and delivery of the pCAM plant and related services. The production process consists of metal sulfate feed preparation, co-precipitation of mixed metal hydroxide, and filtration. The innovative design of the OKTOP® reactor used in the process enables high throughput with a smaller footprint for batch, semi-batch, and continuous operation with one reactor set-up and improved yield thanks to advanced process control and online analyzers.

To support the customers in optimizing raw material selection and process design, Metso uses its own in-house pCAM process development, testing, and pilot facilities. The Metso pCAM plants are Planet Positive-certified, ensuring low energy and water consumption. Mikko Rantaharju notes: “Based on Life Cycle Impact Assessment (LCIA), we found that the Metso pCAM process features remarkable sustainability benefits – it reduced water consumption by ~52 % and CO 2 emissions by ~31 %. Also, power usage decreased by ~27 %.”

Metso provides sustainable technology, equipment, and services for all ore types, including the critical minerals required for a responsible energy transition, which are supported by its unique Planet Positive offering. As a strong and reliable partner for battery minerals development projects, Metso can deliver the whole production process – from mine to battery materials, and recycling of black mass – complemented with world-class service support. Currently, Metso is supporting several battery minerals projects that are in the study, piloting, engineering, or delivery phases.