Posted in | News | Business | Design and Innovation | Events

Teledyne Flir OEM, Teledyne FLIR Adds New Boson+ Thermal Resolution Options, Radiometry, and MIPI Interface Simplifying Embedded System Integration

Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the expansion of the Boson+ thermal camera module product line with twenty-four compact models featuring 320 x 256 resolution. Radiometry, the ability to take the temperature of every pixel, as well as both MIPI and CMOS interfaces are now also available on all resolutions. With these updates and a thermal sensitivity of 20 millikelvin (mK) or less, Boson+ is the most sensitive longwave infrared (LWIR) camera line in the market and is ideal for integration in unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), automotive, wearables, security applications, handhelds, and thermal sights.

Image Credit: Teledyne FLIR

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​“Boson+ is in volume manufacturing and is a drop-in upgrade for systems designed with Boson, making upgrades low risk and plug-and-play simple,” said Dan Walker, vice president, product management, OEM cores, Teledyne FLIR. “With customer-selectable USB, CMOS, or MIPI video interfaces, it is now easier than ever to integrate Boson+ with a wide range of embedded processors from Qualcomm, Ambarella, and more.”

Made in the USA, the Boson+ features 640 x 512 and now 320 x 256 resolutions utilizing the latest 12-micron pixel pitch thermal detector within a size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimized package. The noise equivalent differential temperature (NEDT) of 20 mK or less offers enhanced detection, recognition, and identification (DRI) performance, especially in low-contrast and low-visibility environments. With improved automatic gain control (AGC) and video latency compared to previous iterations of Boson, the Boson+ delivers dramatically enhanced scene contrast and sharpness while improving tracking, seeker performance, and decision support.

Boson+ customers gain access to the US-based Teledyne FLIR Technical Services team for integration support, which reduces development risk and shortens time to market. Designed for integrators, the Boson+ is available with a variety of lens options, comprehensive product documentation, an easy-to-use SDK, and a user-friendly GUI. Boson+ is dual use and classified under the US Department of Commerce jurisdiction as EAR 6A003.b.4.a.

Endless Possibilities with Thermal Imaging | Boson+, Uncooled LWIR Thermal Camera Module

Endless Possibilities with Thermal Imaging | Boson+, Uncooled LWIR Thermal Camera Module. Video Credit: Teledyne FLIR

Source: https://www.flir.com/bosonplus

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Teledyne FLIR Systems. (2023, April 04). Teledyne Flir OEM, Teledyne FLIR Adds New Boson+ Thermal Resolution Options, Radiometry, and MIPI Interface Simplifying Embedded System Integration. AZoM. Retrieved on April 04, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61102.

  • MLA

    Teledyne FLIR Systems. "Teledyne Flir OEM, Teledyne FLIR Adds New Boson+ Thermal Resolution Options, Radiometry, and MIPI Interface Simplifying Embedded System Integration". AZoM. 04 April 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61102>.

  • Chicago

    Teledyne FLIR Systems. "Teledyne Flir OEM, Teledyne FLIR Adds New Boson+ Thermal Resolution Options, Radiometry, and MIPI Interface Simplifying Embedded System Integration". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61102. (accessed April 04, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Teledyne FLIR Systems. 2023. Teledyne Flir OEM, Teledyne FLIR Adds New Boson+ Thermal Resolution Options, Radiometry, and MIPI Interface Simplifying Embedded System Integration. AZoM, viewed 04 April 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61102.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from Teledyne FLIR Systems

See all content from Teledyne FLIR Systems