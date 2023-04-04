Teledyne Flir OEM, Teledyne FLIR Adds New Boson+ Thermal Resolution Options, Radiometry, and MIPI Interface Simplifying Embedded System Integration

Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the expansion of the Boson+ thermal camera module product line with twenty-four compact models featuring 320 x 256 resolution. Radiometry, the ability to take the temperature of every pixel, as well as both MIPI and CMOS interfaces are now also available on all resolutions. With these updates and a thermal sensitivity of 20 millikelvin (mK) or less, Boson+ is the most sensitive longwave infrared (LWIR) camera line in the market and is ideal for integration in unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), automotive, wearables, security applications, handhelds, and thermal sights.

Image Credit: Teledyne FLIR

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​“Boson+ is in volume manufacturing and is a drop-in upgrade for systems designed with Boson, making upgrades low risk and plug-and-play simple,” said Dan Walker, vice president, product management, OEM cores, Teledyne FLIR. “With customer-selectable USB, CMOS, or MIPI video interfaces, it is now easier than ever to integrate Boson+ with a wide range of embedded processors from Qualcomm, Ambarella, and more.”

Made in the USA, the Boson+ features 640 x 512 and now 320 x 256 resolutions utilizing the latest 12-micron pixel pitch thermal detector within a size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimized package. The noise equivalent differential temperature (NEDT) of 20 mK or less offers enhanced detection, recognition, and identification (DRI) performance, especially in low-contrast and low-visibility environments. With improved automatic gain control (AGC) and video latency compared to previous iterations of Boson, the Boson+ delivers dramatically enhanced scene contrast and sharpness while improving tracking, seeker performance, and decision support.

Boson+ customers gain access to the US-based Teledyne FLIR Technical Services team for integration support, which reduces development risk and shortens time to market. Designed for integrators, the Boson+ is available with a variety of lens options, comprehensive product documentation, an easy-to-use SDK, and a user-friendly GUI. Boson+ is dual use and classified under the US Department of Commerce jurisdiction as EAR 6A003.b.4.a.

Endless Possibilities with Thermal Imaging | Boson+, Uncooled LWIR Thermal Camera Module Play

Endless Possibilities with Thermal Imaging | Boson+, Uncooled LWIR Thermal Camera Module. Video Credit: Teledyne FLIR

Source: https://www.flir.com/bosonplus