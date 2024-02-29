Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Research

FLIR Introduces CM276™ Professional Clamp Meter and Thermal Imaging Camera for Electrical System Test and Measurement

FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, today released the FLIR CM276 professional clamp meter with infrared imaging, a visual camera, and solar photovoltaic (PV) direct current (DC) built for electrical test and measurement.

Image Credit: FLIR

The CM276 empowers electrical professionals to troubleshoot electrical system components with Infrared Guided Measurement (IGM™) and radiometric multispectral dynamic imaging (MSX), which overlays visible camera details onto the thermal image, helping users safely execute inspections and identify hazards before contact is made.

“The FLIR CM276 is the most versatile clamp meter in its class, providing dual-thermal visible imagery, even in total darkness thanks to the new LED worklight, and this helps inspectors identify potential issues safely and quickly,” said Rob Milner, global business development director, FLIR. “To speed post-inspection workflows and data sharing between up to seven devices, testing results can be shared with colleagues and clients through the free METERLiNK app available on iOS and Android, supporting thermal, visible, and MSX images and video clips, individually, or as part of a comprehensive post-inspection report.”

The CM276 is an effective tool for a variety of commercial and industrial electrical inspection needs, including solar PV DC measurements up to 1500 V with optional PV test leads. It features variable frequency drive (VFD) mode, True RMS, and Low Impedance (LoZ) mode for other advanced electrical test and measurement needs, enabling inspectors to leverage one tool for various scenarios.

Built into the CM276 are a 160 x 120 thermal resolution Lepton thermal camera module, a visible camera, and an LED worklight for illuminating dark cabinets and spaces. Everything is housed inside a ruggedized casing that is IP40 rated and drop-tested up to two meters. The clamp meter includes in-device rechargeable lithium polymer batteries for all-day use, meaning users never need to worry about carrying around extra batteries or packs.

Bluetooth® Integration with METERLiNK App

During and after inspections, operators can leverage the METERLiNK app to review meter logs, examine data trends, and share results with team members. Each CM276 clamp meter can store up to 30,000 radiometric images and 100 log files on board, making report generation simple.

The CM276 includes one set of CAT IV-600V/ CAT III-1000V Test Leads, a USB Type-A-to-C cable, a storage pouch, a quick start guide, and a 10-year limited warranty. Users may purchase separately the optional TA85 - PV test leads (CAT III-1500V) and the TA86 - MC4 PV plug leads (CAT III-1500V) for solar power inspections.

Source: https://www.flir.in/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Teledyne FLIR Systems. (2024, February 29). FLIR Introduces CM276™ Professional Clamp Meter and Thermal Imaging Camera for Electrical System Test and Measurement. AZoM. Retrieved on February 29, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62618.

  • MLA

    Teledyne FLIR Systems. "FLIR Introduces CM276™ Professional Clamp Meter and Thermal Imaging Camera for Electrical System Test and Measurement". AZoM. 29 February 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62618>.

  • Chicago

    Teledyne FLIR Systems. "FLIR Introduces CM276™ Professional Clamp Meter and Thermal Imaging Camera for Electrical System Test and Measurement". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62618. (accessed February 29, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Teledyne FLIR Systems. 2024. FLIR Introduces CM276™ Professional Clamp Meter and Thermal Imaging Camera for Electrical System Test and Measurement. AZoM, viewed 29 February 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62618.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Teledyne FLIR Systems

See all content from Teledyne FLIR Systems
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback