Teledyne FLIR Announces Version 3.0 Release of Research Studio

Featuring new user calibration, measurement functions, emissivity calculator, and floating camera controller for the most flexible and easy to use R&D analysis software.

Image Credit: Teledyne FLIR

Today Teledyne FLIR announced the version 3.0 release of FLIR Research Studio software, with new features to address your key needs in electronics design, high-speed testing, target signature, and many other advanced applications. While still providing all the recording and analysis capabilities you expect from a premium thermal analysis software, Research Studio now makes it easier than ever to quickly characterize important thermal data to support critical decisions.

Research Studio provides you with a simplified process for viewing, recording, and analyzing camera data and collaborating with colleagues with the following new and improved features:

  • Pull data from multiple cameras, recordings, or images to create custom analysis
  • Trigger recordings based on regions of interest
  • Create custom user calibrations and user non-uniformity corrections
  • Calculate emissivity
  • Support for an unmatched portfolio of FLIR cameras
  • Floating camera controller

Advanced Thermal Analytic Features

With Research Studio Pro 3.0, researchers, engineers, and science professionals can perform custom calibrations of their camera and fix non-uniformity issues with the camera’s performance on their computer. This ensures that users can perfectly calibrate their camera for their specific needs, resulting in more accurate and reliable data. New measurement functions also allow users to pull input from anywhere in the program to create formulas, which can then be displayed and utilized in other parts of the program.

Simplified Multi-Language, Multi-Operational User Interface

​​​​​​​Available in 21 different languages and operational on MacOS, Windows, and Linux, Research Studio allows teams to view, record, analyze, and share thermal data around the globe.

Combined with familiar touchscreen icons, single menu layers, and informative tooltips, users of all levels can easily navigate the software and collaborate with teammates. The camera controller can now be placed in any area of the computer screen so it does not cover up the live image stream or critical graphs.

https://www.flir.eu/news-center/flir-research-studio-releases-version-3.0/?utm_source=&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=emea.emea.solutions.rd.t.en.me.frs-news-blog.other

To learn more about what FLIR Research Studio can do for you, visit www.flir.com/flir-research-studio.

Source: http://www.teledyneflir.com

