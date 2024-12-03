Teledyne FLIR IIS Announces a New Online Platform for Selecting Optimal Machine Vision Components for Imaging Systems

Teledyne FLIR IIS is pleased to announce SightBase® – an advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that accelerates the design-in cycles for imaging systems and reduces customer spending. This new platform includes a virtual lab that increases user confidence when selecting a system configuration to meet their vision application requirements.

“We are on a mission to make machine vision technologies easy for our customers. We want to expedite the camera selection and design in process to minutes and hours instead of months and years,” said Sadiq Panjwani, General Manager at Teledyne FLIR IIS. “SightBase empowers our customer with choices to shape their imaging solution innovation. Let us do the hard work and enrich your experience.”

SightBase, now available online, delivers an intuitive user interface to guide users through component selection and then visually compare the resulting images. These images are generated using physics-based modeling of the selected components. Users can also easily configure 3D scenes to instantly view objects with their selection with control of camera, lens, and lighting.

SightBase services include:

Comprehensive assessment to guide users who are not machine vision experts to identify imaging component combinations that meet their application requirements

Detailed product recommendations that supports both camera-based and lens-based selections of compatible combinations

Insightful side-by-side comparisons of product specifications, pricing, and simulated output images for visual evaluations

Realistic virtual 3D image preview based on selected camera, lens, and lighting configurations, plus fine-tune 3D control of all components in a scenario

Teledyne FLIR IIS is grateful to our customers, suppliers, and channel partners that have been critical to introducing SightBase. With their ongoing contributions, future releases of SightBase will incorporate AI -driven services to further enhance our overall customer experience and introduce new ways to help our customers determine the optimal imaging system components for their solution needs.