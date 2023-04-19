JEOL to Install New Metal 3D Printer at Cumberland Additive

Peabody, MA and Pittsburgh, PA) -- JEOL USA and Cumberland Additive, Inc. (CAI) are pleased to announce that Cumberland’s Neighborhood 91 facility in Pittsburgh will be the first installation in North America of JEOL’s new Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) system. This new metal 3D Printed E-Beam system will expand capabilities, primarily for serial production of parts.

CAI is a trusted AM leader who manufactures prototypes through serial production of parts, supporting the aerospace, defense, space, and energy markets. Additional services offered at Cumberland include DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing), engineering, post-processing and quality inspection. JEOL is a well-known leader in the field of electron optics. The company introduced the new E-beam metal 3D printer to the North American market at Rapid TCT in May 2022 and garnered much interest in its display of serially built nested parts and a lightweight yet strong titanium electron beam column, just a few examples of parts it has produced.

The collaboration between the two companies brings JEOL new opportunities to demonstrate the unique abilities of the new EBM system in a dedicated environment for Additive Manufacturing. Cumberland is an AS9100D & ITAR-certified company with established processes and procedures that meet rigorous serial production requirements.

“We are delighted to align with CAI’s existing customer base and expansion strategy with aerospace, medical, and energy industries, and to showcase the production quality and reliability of our 3D printer that will be centrally located at Neighborhood 91, the first fully integrated production campus dedicated to additive manufacturing,” said JEOL USA President Robert Pohorenec. “In addition to being a centralized resource for the AM industry, Neighborhood 91 attracts collaborative academic research opportunities and workforce development at world-class universities like Carnegie Mellon and University of Pittsburgh.

“The past year has been significant for JEOL’s Additive Manufacturing group in the US,” Pohorenec continued. “We are currently pursuing AM-specific aerospace Fusion-Based Metal Additive Manufacturing qualifications that will validate the robustness and reliability of JEOL designed hardware.”

John Jenkins, President of Cumberland Additive emphasized this new partnership: ”Cumberland is excited to partner with JEOL to bring in this new state-of-the-art, electron beam technology that promises cost effective and efficient manufacturing, with a diversity of material offerings for our customers. We are honored to be the first North America partner location for this exciting new technology.”

JEOL’s EBM 3D printing technology began in 2014, derived from the company’s decades-long expertise in the development and production of advanced electron optics technology used for research and industrial applications, including electron microscopes and e-beam lithography tools with unique vacuum technology. The JEOL EBM 3D printer is designed for serial production with maximum uptime. Emitter lifetime is guaranteed over 1500hrs, which will give CAI confidence in their ability to provide timely solutions to their customers. Another key differentiator in JEOL 3D printing technology is the EBM’s clean, helium-free production environment that prevents smoke events and powder scattering. At this time the materials that can be printed are Ti6Al4V, Nickel Alloy 718, and pure copper.

The key to keeping AM production running smoothly is a reliable manufacturing tool backed by timely on-site repair. In addition to its reliable performance, the new EBM system is supported by JEOL’s nationwide field service support group of over 180 engineers with an average of over 10yrs experience in electron optics and vacuum technology.

About Cumberland Additive, Inc.

Cumberland Additive, Inc. began as Directed Manufacturing, Inc. in 2006. The company achieved steady growth throughout multiple markets, expanding manufacturing capabilities from polymer prototyping to serial production of metals and polymers on mid and large-format printers. Under new ownership as of May 31, 2019, Cumberland Additive is showcasing our expertise in additive manufacturing, providing engineering services and turn-key production using Powder Bed Fusion Technology in metals and advanced polymers. Cumberland is advancing 3D Printing by building trust with our partners through proven additive manufacturing experience, and a laser focus on technical data that is supported by repeatable quality and on-time delivery. Learn more at CumberlandAdditive.com

About JEOL USA, Inc.

JEOL is a world leader in electron optical equipment and instrumentation for high-end scientific and industrial research and development. Core product groups include electron microscopes (SEMs and TEMs), electron beam lithography systems, mass spectrometers, NMR spectrometers, and most recently e-beam metal 3D printers.

JEOL USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of JEOL, Ltd., Japan, was incorporated in the United States in 1962 with headquarters in Massachusetts. The company has 13 regional service centers throughout the Americas that offer unlimited emergency service and support in the U.S.

For more information about JEOL USA, Inc. or any JEOL products, visit www.jeolusa.com.