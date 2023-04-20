HORIBA Scientific named Fritsch’s exclusive distributor in North and South America

Irvine, CA: HORIBA Scientific has been selected by Fritsch, a German company with over 100 years of experience in designing and manufacturing quality instrumentation, to be their exclusive distributor throughout the Americas for the Analysette 28 ImageSizer. The Analysette 28 is a dynamic image analyzer that is ideal for applications that require reproducible, accurate measurements for the particle size and shape of powders and bulk solids, (measuring range from 20 μm – 20 mm) as well as suspensions and emulsions, (measuring range 5 μm – 3 mm).

Image Credit: HORIBA Scientifc

​​​​​​​

Melissa Fauth, the CEO of the US Operations, welcomes this exciting collaboration. “When considering our business approach in the Americas, HORIBA’s similar culture was an ideal match. Emphasis on solving industry challenges, with a partnership approach between our two organizations and our client’s, is a shared value. We are confident in HORIBA’s extensive and highly experienced personnel resource network that this will be a win for all organizations involved. Instrument revenue growth for us both and growth for the many industry clients who count on this technology for safe, quality products, and ROI through lab analysis.”



Dr. Michael Pohl, Vice President at HORIBA added, “This is an important step for the HORIBA Particle Characterization business. It marks HORIBA’s return to the Dynamic Image Analysis marketplace. It will be marked by close collaboration with a great partner who has a wonderful product to offer. It provides us with a proven technology for providing accurate size and shape information to our customers.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Both companies will be exhibiting together for the first time at The International Powder & Bulk Solids Expo 2023, which is taking place April 25-27, 2023 at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Fritsch is committed to maintaining their history of innovative production and to providing outstanding service to their customers worldwide.



HORIBA Scientific is celebrating 50 years in the United States in 2023 by providing robust laboratory analyzers that measure particle size and shape, sulfur in oil, fluorescence spectroscopy, Raman imaging and spectroscopy, Glow Discharge Optical Emission Spectrometry, and ICP-OES Spectrometers.