Masteel UK Limited Complete Full Acquisition of D.S. Willetts (Stainless) Limited

Bradley McLaren Holdings Limited, the holding Company of the Masteel UK Group of companies, has acquired 100% of the share capital in D.S. Willetts (Stainless) Limited.

D.S. Willetts specialises in the stockholding and supply stainless-steel sheet and profiles. The company provides plasma, saw and guillotine cutting services to a wide range of blue-chip clients, located throughout the United Kingdom.

The family-owned business was formed in 1987 by Denis Willetts and ownership of the Company was later passed to the Founders sons Neil and Ian Willetts, who have run the company for the last 20 years.

The former shareholders will continue their current roles at D.S. Willetts, working with the senior management team at Masteel to widen the Company’s service offering to new and existing customers.

The acquisition of D.S. Willetts provides the Masteel Group the ability to operate a standalone stainless steel supply and profiling facility in Wolverhampton, which is complementary to the existing services offered by the Masteel Group.

Darren Bradley (Masteel CEO), said, “We are delighted to conclude the acquisition of D S Willetts Stainless Limited. The company has a strong reputation in the market for stainless steel profiling, sheet supply and value-added services. The acquisition is seen as a strategic development for Masteel to broaden our services and to complement our stainless-steel sheet supply sales which is already significant. The deal will enable us to further develop key sectors who are using stainless steel products.”

