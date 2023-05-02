SUNY Poly Installs Our ALD System

Leading New York Research Centre Installs Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology ALD System to Accelerate Atomic Scale Processing to High Volume Manufacturing.

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology is pleased to announce a significant equipment sale to SUNY Polytechnic Institute, located in New York State. The FlexAL PE-ALD system provides a solid performance base and RF biasing capability for its partners at SUNY to develop their groundbreaking process developments. The FlexAL will allow the development of innovative processes such as area selective deposition (ASD), and also the fabrication of ultra-thin closed films at nanometre scale.

SUNY Poly’s new equipment investment will support its strategic plan to upgrade its labs, providing unmatched research opportunities and enhancing its position to receive CHIPS Act funding, while further strengthening relationships with semiconductor industry partners.

The new tool will further complement the world-class fabrication equipment located at the 1.65 million square foot Albany NanoTech Complex, the first college in the world dedicated to research, development, education, and deployment in the emerging disciplines of nanoscience, nanoengineering, and nanobioscience. Dr Christophe Vallée, SUNY Poly Innovation Scientist, said, “The tool will be equipped with in situ diagnostics (optical emission spectroscopy and ellipsometry) that will permit a better understanding of plasma/surface reactions involved in these processes. It will also permit the testing of new precursors and new materials for a dedicated device, before implementing them in a 300 mm fab.”

The FlexAL PE-ALD system offers a unique combination of innovative hardware solutions and established processes. As a pioneer in PE-ALD and the first to introduce the RF biased electrode, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology has a substantial library of processes ready to go. “We are delighted that the FlexAL PE-ALD system has been selected to complement the equipment portfolio in one of the world’s most advanced and recognised semiconductor research centres. We are looking forward to partnering with SUNY Poly and supporting its research and next-generation manufacturing solutions,” said Emiel Thijssen, VP Sales and Business Development, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology, Americas.

Source: https://plasma.oxinst.com/