Nanalysis and QUAD Systems Launch Full 400MHz High Field System

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications announces that QUAD Systems will debuting the new 400MHz High Field NMR system in collaboration with Nanalysis at the Experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance conference (ENC 2023) at the Asilomar Hotel & Conference Center, Pacific Grove, California on April 16-20th.

Nanalysis collaborated and provides the console as one of the key components for this new system.

We are excited to see this key component debuting at ENC, the premier conference for NMR Research," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "This product line enables QUAD Systems to expand and move up market into the High Field NMR space. With this system, all routine applications can be covered. Together with QUAD we have now formally started to compete for market share in the established billion dollar per year high field NMR market, which is highly synergistic with our efforts to grow the burgeoning market for portable low field NMR spectroscopy. Together with QUAD Systems, we are leading innovation in our space and democratizing NMR."

Klemens Kessler, founder and CEO of Quad Systems AG states: "ENC is the most important conference in our space, and we are excited to be unveiling our full product capabilities to global NMR thought leaders in Monterrey California this week. With our product innovations, we aim to provide our customers in the field of high-resolution NMR spectroscopy a suitable system solution."

For more information regarding ENC 2023 visit: https://www.enc-conference.org/Conference-2023, under Nanalysis or Quad Systems.