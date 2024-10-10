New Optional Functionality: Pulse-Field Gradients

Introducing gradient-based pulsed-field sequences to enhance your 2D NMR analysis and solvent suppression routines for the Nanalysis 100.
It includes sequences such as WET, 1D-CPMG-filter-WET, gCOSY, gTOCSY, gHSQC, gHSQC-ME, gHMQC, gHMBC.
Image Credit: Nanalysis
*Compatible with all new, and most existing 100 MHz benchtop NMR spectrometers, contact Nanalysis to find if your instrument is compatible with a special offer gradient upgrade.
Gradient-based pulsed-field sequences for the Nanalysis 100