New Optional Functionality: Pulse-Field Gradients

Introducing gradient-based pulsed-field sequences to enhance your 2D NMR analysis and solvent suppression routines for the Nanalysis 100.

It includes sequences such as WET, 1D-CPMG-filter-WET, gCOSY, gTOCSY, gHSQC, gHSQC-ME, gHMQC, gHMBC. 

Image Credit: Nanalysis

*Compatible with all new, and most existing 100 MHz benchtop NMR spectrometers, contact Nanalysis to find if your instrument is compatible with a special offer gradient upgrade.

Explore Example Spectra

Gradient-based pulsed-field sequences for the Nanalysis 100

