Thixotropic Epoxy Features Low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion

Master Bond EP5LTE-100 is a one part, non-premixed and frozen epoxy with a very low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), high glass transition temperature (T g ), and extremely high modulus. It has a thixotropic paste consistency making it ideal for bonding, sealing and gap filling applications. These properties are especially useful for opto-electronics or applications needing high dimensional stability and good heat resistance.

EP5LTE-100 passes NASA low outgassing specifications. It provides a tensile modulus that exceeds 1 million psi at room temperature. Minimal shrinkage upon cure combined with a low CTE of 8-12 x 10-6 in/in/°C enables precise alignment for bonding dissimilar substrates with low coefficients of thermal expansion. With a T g between 120-125 °C, and a service temperature range from -60 °C to +175 °C, this epoxy is effective in high temperature environments. It is a reliable electrical insulator featuring a volume resistivity of more than 1014 ohm-cm.

EP5LTE-100 bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metals, glass, composites, ceramics and many plastics. It has good resistance to water and damp heat. The compound has an unlimited working life at room temperature and requires a heat cure at 100 °C for 90-120 minutes. Optimum properties are obtained by post curing for 2-3 hours at 100-125 °C. The epoxy is available in syringes, jars, and cans.

