Toughened, UV Curable Adhesive Features Optical Clarity

Master Bond UV15-7HP is a low viscosity, easy to apply, one-part, UV curable adhesive system. Optimal adhesion is achieved in bond line thicknesses of 0.001-0.003 inch, and it can cure rapidly with a minimum intensity of 20-40 milliwatts/cm2 using a UV light source emitting at a wavelength of 320-365 nm. The material can also be cured in sections up to 0.125 inch thick under appropriate conditions, making it suitable for bonding, sealing, coating, and encapsulation.

UV15-7HP has a strong performance profile, featuring a tensile strength of 6,000-7,000 psi and a tensile modulus of 250,000-300,000 psi at room temperature. This toughened system resists thermal cycling and offers significant elongation of 5-10%. It is an electrically insulative material with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm. Optically clear with a refractive index of 1.54 at 589 nm, it is not oxygen inhibited and contains no solvents or diluents.

UV15-7HP bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including glass, ceramics, metals and many plastics, such as polycarbonates, acrylics and polyester films. This system is serviceable in a wide range of temperatures from -80 °F to 300 °F. It is available in various packaging options: 10cc and 30cc syringes,1/2 pints, pints, quarts, gallons, and 5-gallon containers.

Master Bond UV Curing Adhesive Systems

Master Bond’s UV curing product line features ultra-fast curing compounds ideal for diverse bonding, sealing, and coating applications within the optical, fiber optic, electronic, laser, and semiconductor industries. Certain UV grades meet NASA low outgassing or USP Class VI and ISO 10993-5 standards, and are used in the aerospace and medical industries, respectively.

