Toughened, Non-Drip Epoxy Features High Glass Transition Temperature

Master Bond Supreme 121AOND is a toughened epoxy system for bonding and sealing applications. It is a two component, heat curing system with a thixotropic paste consistency. Supreme 121AOND not only provides excellent chemical resistance, but also offers a high glass transition temperature (T g ) of 200-210°C. It meets NASA low outgassing specifications per ASTM E595 testing.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

This epoxy has reliable electrical insulation properties with a volume resistivity exceeding 1014 ohm-cm at 75°F. It possesses high bond strength with a tensile strength of 6,000-7,000 psi and a tensile modulus of 750,000-850,000 psi, at room temperature. Supreme 121AOND retains its strength profile even at high temperatures with a tensile modulus of 650,000-750,000 psi at 300°F. Its thermal conductivity measures 4-5 BTU•in/(ft²•hr•°F) [0.58-0.72 W/(m•K)] and it offers a wide service temperature range from -80°F to +550°F [-62°C to 288°C].

Supreme 121AOND cures at elevated temperatures and has a long working life of 2-3 days. A typical cure schedule is 1-2 hours at 200-210°F followed by 3-4 hours at 250°F, and another 4-6 hours at 300°F. Additional post curing at 350-400°F for 2-4 hours will further enhance product properties. Although the cure schedule is not rapid, the key benefit conferred by this system is high structural strength even at elevated temperatures. The system bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including glass, fibers, metal, ceramics, rubbers and plastics. Part A is black, Part B is dark brown. It is available in standard packaging ranging from ½ pint kits to 5 gallon kits.

Master Bond Toughened Epoxy Systems

