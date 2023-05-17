Posted in | News | Materials Research

Technical University of Denmark to Establish Electron Crystallography Facility with the Purchase a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED

Rigaku is proud to announce the sale of another XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer. The system will go to the Technical University of Denmark, where the Department of Chemistry is establishing the DTU – Electron Crystallography Facility.

Prof. Kasper Pederson (left) and Dr. Mariusz Kubus from DTU pictured with the Rigaku Synergy-ED electron diffractometer at Rigaku’s office in Germany. Image credit: Rigaku

As the first electron diffractometer to market, and the most comprehensive, with a proven software package, CrysAlisPro, the XtaLAB Synergy-ED enables researchers to elucidate the structure of nanocrystals at sub-Angstrom resolution. Crystals in this size range are difficult— if not impossible —to characterize using more conventional X-ray diffraction, either in a home lab or even at a synchrotron. The release of the XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer (developed in collaboration with JEOL) extends Rigaku’s reputation as the leading provider of crystallography solutions.

The new DTU - Electron Crystallography Facility is due for inauguration in August and will cater to both academic and commercial partners. While the XtaLAB Synergy-ED will be the centerpiece of the facility, it will be supported by sample preparation capabilities in newly designed laboratories. The facility welcomes and provides opportunities and collaborations across the university and for external parties in areas including— but not restricted to— drug discovery, catalysis and energy materials.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of potential solutions, we eagerly anticipate the installation of our XtaLAB Synergy-ED,” said Professor and Facility Director Kasper S. Pedersen, DTU Chemistry. “This new capability will greatly enhance our ability to conduct pioneering research across many fields such as chemistry, materials science, and biology, where structural information at the atomic and molecular level is key.”

Dr. Mark Benson, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing for Single Crystal for Rigaku, commented, “The crystallography community has embraced the XtaLAB Synergy-ED ever since we launched the product. We have had consistently strong levels of interest, and this has translated into sales that have exceeded our expectations, justifying our investment into electron diffraction. As a result, the XtaLAB Synergy-ED has become the instrument of choice for institutions looking to expand their crystallography capabilities.”

For more information about the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer, please visit www.rigaku.com/products/crystallography/synergy-ed

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Rigaku Corporation. (2023, May 17). Technical University of Denmark to Establish Electron Crystallography Facility with the Purchase a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED. AZoM. Retrieved on May 18, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61298.

  • MLA

    Rigaku Corporation. "Technical University of Denmark to Establish Electron Crystallography Facility with the Purchase a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED". AZoM. 18 May 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61298>.

  • Chicago

    Rigaku Corporation. "Technical University of Denmark to Establish Electron Crystallography Facility with the Purchase a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61298. (accessed May 18, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Rigaku Corporation. 2023. Technical University of Denmark to Establish Electron Crystallography Facility with the Purchase a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED. AZoM, viewed 18 May 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61298.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from Rigaku Corporation

See all content from Rigaku Corporation