Posted in | News | Business

Pyroelectric Detectors at a Glance in the Current Catalogue

At its headquarters in Dresden, InfraTec develops and manufactures infrared pyroelectric detectors. Due to the modular design concept of the detectors with approximately 50 standard types, users always get the right solution – optimised for their specific field of application. These infrared detectors are used for high-precision gas analysis, fire and flame sensor technology and spectroscopy.

Image Credit: InfraTec

Novelties in the current product catalogue To provide a complete overview of known and new sensor products, InfraTec has updated the detector catalogue.

In addition to the already established product portfolio, pyroelectric detectors with digital interface – PyrIQ® – have now also found their way into the catalogue. Like all InfraTec detectors, these are based on single-crystal lithium tantalate (LiTaO3) as well. InfraTec's latest development is characterised by significantly simplified system integration, a wide range of setting options for the integrated signal processing and improved electromagnetic compatibility.

Furthermore, the PYROMID® product range has been expanded. With the world's smallest multi channel detector LRM-292 in TO46 housing, another detector with integrated transimpedance amplifier is now available.

In addition to all the new products mentioned, the revised catalogue offers the usual detailed technical explanations of the design and operating principle of pyroelectric detectors, application examples and handling recommendations. It also includes compact data sheets for the detectors and an overview of all available narrowband filters and IR windows.

The catalogue can be requested via e-mail to sensorik[at]infratec.de or by phone at +49 351 82876-700.

Get the catalog now 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    InfraTec GmbH. (2023, June 02). Pyroelectric Detectors at a Glance in the Current Catalogue. AZoM. Retrieved on June 02, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61405.

  • MLA

    InfraTec GmbH. "Pyroelectric Detectors at a Glance in the Current Catalogue". AZoM. 02 June 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61405>.

  • Chicago

    InfraTec GmbH. "Pyroelectric Detectors at a Glance in the Current Catalogue". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61405. (accessed June 02, 2023).

  • Harvard

    InfraTec GmbH. 2023. Pyroelectric Detectors at a Glance in the Current Catalogue. AZoM, viewed 02 June 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61405.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from InfraTec GmbH

See all content from InfraTec GmbH