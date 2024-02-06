Posted in | News | Events

Thermography Compact – Enter the World of Infrared Technology

Experience thermography – technical lectures and demonstrations plus professional exchanges.

On 13 March 2024, interested parties and thermographers from science and industry will have the opportunity to learn more about the possibilities of thermography in the demanding field of research and development. At InfraTec's user conference "Thermography Compact", our external speaker will describe the possibilities of thermography in his field of application based on own experiences.

  • Lecture: Infrared thermography, a versatile diagnostical method in exercise physiology? The Drawing of exercise Radiomics.

  • Speaker: Dr. Barlo Hillen from the Johannes Gutenberg Universität Mainz, Institute of Sports Science | Sports Medicine, Prevention & Rehabilitation

Participants get to know at first hand what technology is currently capable of, how camera technology is constantly developing and what evaluation possibilities the latest software offers. At this online event interesting measurement tasks will be presented – with a focus on topics from research and development.

At this cost-free thermography user conference, colleagues meet for professional exchange and get to know innovative new products and system solutions from InfraTec. The insight into the methodology of experienced users will help the participants to better assess the potential of thermography with regard to their respective requirements.

Online Event: “Thermography Compact – Enter the World of Infrared Technology”

Date: Wednesday, 13 March 2024
Time: 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM (CET)

Register Here

