The LIM-082 – A Detector That Sets New Standards

With the LIM‐082, for the first time InfraTec offers a beam splitter detector in a TO39 housing in current mode. In addition to the internal beam splitter, the latest model in the PYROMID® series also has an integrated operational amplifier. Image Credit: InfraTec

The PYROMID® Detectors from InfraTec

The miniaturized multi‐channel detectors of our PYROMID® detector series impress with their compact, highly integrated design. Some of these detectors also have integrated reflection beam splitters consisting of highly reflective, gold‐plated microstructures. The complex design and manufacturing requirements for these detectors meant that, until now, only integrated amplification in voltage mode was possible in the TO39 design. With the LIM‐082, users of gas measurement technology can work with a beam splitter detector with an integrated operational amplifier in a TO39 housing in current mode for the first time.

The LIM‐082 ‐ A Product of Highest Manufacturing Competence

Some PYROMID® detectors with a stacked design in a TO8 housing already come with an integrated operational amplifier. As an innovation leader for infrared detectors, InfraTec now combines two technologies in a miniaturized design for the first time: beam splitter and operational amplifier in a TO39 housing. The LIM‐082, with its integrated operational amplifier, provides a large, low‐impedance output signal, which is why it is insensitive to interference coupling. This makes the LIM‐082 suitable for direct connection to an A/D converter of a microcontroller. Even the smallest gas concentrations can be measured precisely with a fast response. The compressed design of the LIM‐082 allows integration into the smallest end devices for gas analysis – for example, for portable applications.

Special Features of a Beam Splitter Detector

When the incoming radiation hits these highly reflective gold‐coated microstructures, it is split into several radiation beams of equal intensity but in different directions. These beams then hit a pyroelectric sensor element with an upstream optical filter.

The beam splitter principle offers the benefits that mechanical expansions in the optical system of the measuring device, aging effects, or possible contamination in the optical path influence all measuring channels in the same way.