Hiden Analytical Introduce the ESPion Series, Advanced Langmuir Probes for Plasma Diagnostics

The Hiden ESPion Series are bolt on plasma process analysers designed for fast response, high sensitivity analysis of plasma parameters.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

Equipped with ESPionSoft, Hiden’s multi-level software package, offering simple control of the ESPion system giving direct information relating to plasma stability and reproducibility. The software features automatic real-time extrapolation of plasma parameters giving detailed information on plasma properties. A wide range of plasma parameters are calculated including plasma potential, floating potential, electron temperature, electron energy distribution, ion density and ion flux. Measurements can be synched with an external plasma power supply for time resolved measurements in pulsed plasma research, such as HiPIMS.

ESPion systems are offered with a range of standard sampling options to suit a broad range of plasma applications, including, ECR, HiPIMS, Magnetron Discharge, Helicon Source, DC Glow Discharge, Pulsed Plasma and Laser ablation. Probes are supplied with wide band RF compensation, with Hiden’s innovative multi-inductor chain. For high temperature applications, probes feature integral gas cooling. Automated self-cleaning cycles feature in the software to limit probe tip contamination. Optional upgrades include, flexible and articulated probes as well as fully automated z-drives for spatially resolved measurements. For pulsed deposition processes, time resolved measurements are offered to 50 ns time resolution.

The ESPion series are designed to offer a fully featured, flexible and powerful solution for the monitoring of parameters in all aspects of plasma analysis for characterisation and uniformity measuring.

Source: https://www.hidenanalytical.com/