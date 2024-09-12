Revolutionising Surface Engineering: Introducing HiPIMS Technology for Advanced Coating Solutions

In a significant advancement in the field of surface engineering, Hiden Analytical is thrilled to introduce the High-Power Impulse Magnetron Sputtering (HiPIMS) technique – a cutting-edge method derived from the conventional magnetron sputtering process, designed to enhance the quality and durability of coated surfaces.

Time averaged mass spectrum from a titanium nitride HiPIMS plasma. Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

HiPIMS technology sets a new standard in coating applications by utilising short, intense pulses of energy delivered to the cathode, achieving peak power in the kW to MW range. This innovative approach generates an extremely dense plasma near the cathode, far surpassing the limitations of traditional sputtering methods. With pulses applied in a low duty cycle (10-100 μs), HiPIMS not only maintains a lower average operating power but also significantly reduces the heat output, making it a highly efficient and practical solution for a wide range of applications.

Titanium Nitride Coatings: A Leap in Material Hardness and Wear Resistance

A highlight of the HiPIMS technique is its ability to deposit ultra-hard materials, such as titanium nitride (TiN), onto engineered components. This process imparts exceptional hardness and wear resistance, surpassing the properties of the bulk material. Moreover, HiPIMS ensures superior surface conformity, making it ideal for dimensionally sensitive components including fasteners, cutting devices, and gears. The result is a significant enhancement in the lifespan and performance of these components, marking a transformative step in material engineering.

Enhanced Analysis with Mass Resolved Ion Spectra

For use in conjunction with the HiPIMS technology, Hiden Analytical offers the Hiden EQP mass and energy analyser system. This state-of-the-art system provides comprehensive analysis of plasma species, both in terms of mass and energy. It enables direct monitoring of the TiN deposition plasma, allowing for the precise correlation between changes in operational parameters and the properties of the resultant film. This level of analysis ensures that the coatings produced using HiPIMS technology meet the highest standards of quality and performance.