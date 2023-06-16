Rigaku Semiconductor Forum 2023 to Address Challenges in the Semiconductor Industry

Rigaku is excited to be hosting the inaugural Rigaku Semiconductor Forum, a free hybrid event that will be held from June 20-21, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany and online. Designed for semiconductor professionals, experts, researchers, and enthusiasts, this event brings together key industry influencers who will share their expertise, experience and outlook for the future, with emphasis on techniques and solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and research.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Rigaku

For those able to attend in person, the venue will be the Mercure Neu-Isenburg Hotel near Frankfurt, Germany. For those not able to make it to Frankfurt, online attendance will be available via Zoom. The hybrid nature of this event will maximize access for scientists, engineers, and users of semiconductor metrology, who will be able to come together to learn from experts, as well as to steer the industry by influencing the development of more efficient solutions.

The speaker line-up includes:

Dr. Kiyoshi Ogata - Rigaku Corporation - Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager X-ray Instruments Division and Semiconductor Metrology Division

Laith Altimime - SEMI Europe - President

Dr. Paul Van Der Heide - IMEC - Director of Materials and Component Analysis (MCA)

Dr. Andrea Severino - ST Catania R&D ST Microelectronics - Technical Team Manager presso STMicroelectronics

Dr. Alessandra Alberti - National Research Council of Italy (CNR) - Senior Researcher

Dr. Abner Bello - Corning Incorporated - Manager, Specialty Measurements

Boris Metodiev - TechInsights - Associate Director

Dr. Jean Fompeyrine – Lumiphase Corporation - Co-founder

Dr. David Rogers – Nanovation

If you are involved in the semiconductor industry at any stage of the supply chain, from R&D to materials supply through to device manufacture and QA/QC, this event is for you. It provides an opportunity to expand your knowledge, network, and learn about the latest trends and developments in the semiconductor industry, as well as providing input into the future of the industry.

For more details and to register, please visit rigaku.com/events/semiforum