New Transistor Technology Offers Low-Power, Flexible Displays

A University of Surrey discovery that solves a problem that has hampered source-gated transistors (SGT) could bring low-cost, flexible displays that require very little energy one step closer.

Image Credit: University of Surrey.

We used a rapidly emerging semiconductor material called IGZO or indium-gallium-zinc oxide to create the next generation of source-gated transistors. Through nanoscale contact engineering, we obtained transistors that are much more stable with temperature than previous attempts. Device simulations allowed us to understand this effect. Dr. Radu Sporea, Project Lead, University of Surrey

Dr. Radu Sporea adds, “This new design adds temperature stability to SGTs and retains usual benefits like using low power, producing high signal amplification, and being more reliable under different conditions. While source-gated transistors are not mainstream because of a handful of performance limitations, we are steadily chipping away at their shortcomings.”

A source-gated transistor (SGT) is a form of transistor that combines two basic electronic components: a thin-film transistor and a precisely constructed metal-semiconductor contact.

It has various advantages over conventional transistors, including lower power consumption and greater stability. SGTs are well-suited for large-area electronics and are interesting candidates for usage in a variety of sectors, including medical, engineering, and computing.

Source-gate transistors could be the building block to new power-efficient flexible electronics technology that helps to meet our energy needs without damaging the health of our planet. For example, their sensing and signal amplification ability makes it easy to recommend them as key elements for medical devices that interface with our entire body, allowing us to better understand human health. Salman Alfarisyi, University of Surrey

Salman Alfarisyi conducted the simulations as part of his final-year undergraduate project at the University of Surrey.

Journal Reference:

Alfarisyi, S., et al. (2023). Evidence of Improved Thermal Stability via Nanoscale Contact Engineering in IGZO Source-Gated Thin-Film Transistors. IEEE Transactions on Electron Devices. doi.org/10.1109/TED.2023.3276337.

