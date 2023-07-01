Hiden Analytical Unveils Breakthrough Technique for Lithium-Ion Battery Research

Hiden Analytical, a leading provider of advanced scientific instrumentation, today announced the successful application of its Quadrupole Focused Ion Beam Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (FIB-SIMS) for lithium-ion battery research. This ground-breaking technique offers unparalleled sensitivity and resolution for low mass detection of lithium, significantly advancing the study of lithium-ion batteries.​​​​​​​

Electric car. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As the demand for electric vehicles and portable electronics continues to grow, so does the need for efficient and reliable energy storage systems. Lithium-ion batteries have emerged as a promising solution, but further improvements in performance and safety require a deeper understanding of the complex processes within these batteries. Hiden Analytical's FIB-SIMS offers a powerful solution to this challenge, enabling researchers to obtain crucial information on lithium distribution and concentration within the battery.

This breakthrough has been demonstrated in the study "Combined focused ion beam and secondary ion mass spectrometry for high resolution light element detection applied on Li-Ion batteries" published in the August 2021 issue of Microscopy and Microanalysis. The study showcases the capabilities of Hiden Analytical's FIB-SIMS in detecting low mass elements such as lithium with high sensitivity and precision.

Hiden Analytical's FIB-SIMS also offers seamless integration with Focused Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscopes (FIB-SEM), providing researchers with a myriad of benefits, including correlative imaging, in-situ sample preparation, and 3D elemental analysis. The combination of FIB-SIMS and FIB-SEM allows for a comprehensive understanding of lithium-ion battery microstructures, leading to the development of more efficient and safer energy storage systems.

"We are excited to see the successful application of our FIB-SIMS technology in lithium-ion battery research," said Dr. Dane Walker, Technical Marketing Manager at Hiden Analytical. "This breakthrough demonstrates our commitment to advancing scientific research and providing cutting-edge solutions for the ever-growing energy storage market."

