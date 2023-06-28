Greek Municipality of Naousa Secures its Water Infrastructures with ABB Automation Solutions

The municipality of Naousa is a city located in Imathia region, northwest Greece, known for its historic touristic sites and famous vineyards. The local municipal water utility is responsible for providing clean and safe water to its citizens for domestic and commercial use. ABB was selected through a public tender to upgrade the city’s water supply network, as efficient water infrastructures are fundamental to a city’s good health.

Image Credit: ABB

"Our water supply network provides quality water to more than 20,000 inhabitants,” said Nikolas Karanikolas, Mayor of the Municipality of Naousa. “ABB’s advanced solutions will enable us to monitor water balance in the supply network, while providing safe, clean water to people affordably."

Making every drop of water count through automation

In June 2021, ABB won the public tender to support the Municipality of Naousa’s efforts to transform the city’s water infrastructures. As a part of the project, ABB ensured the installation and engineering of a supervision and remote control system for water balance monitoring for the city’s internal network, using electromagnetic flowmeters (Aquamaster4 and WaterMaster) and the ABB Ability™ Symphony® Plus as a Distributed Control System (DCS).

"Our electromagnetic flowmeters can be used to send real-time communication and support the balance between supply and demand more accurately, resulting in a significant reduction in operational expenses,” said John Kokotos, Local Division Manager at ABB Energy Industries Greece.

To enhance the performance of the water network, the team installed the ABB AC500 PLC and ABB ACQ580 drives for water to simplify the pumping processes and motor control while ensuring energy efficiency. The control system Ability™ Symphony® Plus is designed to maximize efficiency and reliability through automation, integration, and optimization of the water infrastructures.

“This project enables modernization and transparency of information from the network, helping the local municipal utility to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean water to municipality citizens," John Kokotos added.

Safe, smart and sustainable solutions across the water cycle

With this project, ABB has helped the Municipality of Naousa to efficiently monitor water balance in the internal supply network by monitoring water flow and pressure. Furthermore, by monitoring the chlorine level, the local Municipal Unity can assure the quality of the drinking water provided, while making the water network more resilient.

"The successful supply and delivery of this project have prompted the customer to give us a higher technical rating and final award of the new telemetry project, with the scope of modernizing the infrastructures of the external water network and digitalization of the complete system, enabling a better water balance and leakage monitoring.” added John Kokotos. “With this new project, we will continue to support Naousa City and its people.”