Vision Analytical launches the Particle Insight Raptor Portable: Greater material insight for those on the go

Vision Analytical, a leading supplier of analytical instrumentation for particle shape analysis, launches the Particle Insight Raptor Portable, a game-changing dynamic image analysis system for at-lab and users on the go. The new Raptor Portable offers a host of new features never seen before in any particle analysis instrumentation including patent pending disposable sample cells to ensure cleanliness and analysis worry free of carryover sample. The new sample cell design also allows for micro-fluidic analysis for precious samples but can also be adapted for high volume use including in-process use. New portability features also enable the Raptor Portable to be used as an on-line particle analysis and detection system in the field.

Image Credit: Vision Analyitcal Inc.

Dynamic Image Analysis provides unique features not available in other size-only instruments allowing deeper insights into how the combination of particle size and shape affects material behavior. Besides the shape information for each particle, thumbnail images make it easier to troubleshoot unexpected sample results. Unique software tools help users take the vast amount of captured information for each particle and offer ways to easily identify issues with their raw materials.

Now with a fully redesigned optical system, the Raptor line of products offers improved image quality, even greater accuracy, ease of use, and portability with battery-operated capability for ruggedized use. The system is operated with a tablet computer attached or can be removed if needed when working at your desk. All the benefits dynamic imaging offers make it quicker and simpler for scientists to improve and identify issues in their process. Having the added ability for portability makes the Particle Insight Raptor Portable a critical tool that can be used just about anywhere.

For more information and a live demonstration, please visit and contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.ParticleShape.com.