Introducing the DVS Carbon: A Revolutionary Advancement in CO2 Capture Research

Surface Measurement Systems proudly presents the future of carbon capture research - the DVS Carbon, a cutting-edge gravimetric sorption analyser designed for advanced carbon capture applications. This purpose-built instrument boasts unique features tailored to enable precise measurements of CO 2 uptake in materials under real-world conditions. By providing comprehensive control over temperature and humidity across a broad range of high and low CO 2 concentrations, the DVS Carbon empowers researchers with unprecedented insights.

Image Credit: Surface Measurement Systems Ltd

The DVS Carbon emerges as an innovative tool in the realm of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) applications, promising a plethora of benefits for future research and development:

Enhanced Carbon Capture Efficiency: Leveraging the DVS technique to precisely characterise material properties, researchers can calibrate factors like pore size and surface area, significantly enhancing CO 2 uptake for critical industrial purposes such as power plants and emissions reduction.

Expand Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) development: The DVS Carbon is a catalyst for progress in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage endeavours. It facilitates the development of advanced materials that improve efficiency and safety while fostering a truly circular economy.

Embracing a sustainable future: By actively researching and designing new materials for CO 2 capture, scientists play a crucial role in building a sustainable future. These materials have the potential to be instrumental in achieving global climate goals and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Evolving solutions for an evolving issue: CO 2 emissions emanate from diverse sources, including power plants, industrial processes, and transportation. The DVS Carbon's capabilities allow researchers to analyse materials under a range of real-world conditions, enabling thorough assessment of new materials' performance.

Extensive instrument capabilities: The DVS Carbon offers an array of extended capabilities, from in-situ sample activation to extended humidity generation, all possible at a wide temperature and CO 2 concentration range, making it the most versatile carbon capture analyser on the market.

Controlling and reducing carbon emissions is one of the biggest global challenges of our generation. Scientists have an ever-increasing need to understand the performance properties of materials they wish to employ in carbon capture, utilization, and storage. This is where the story of the DVS Carbon began.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Surface Measurement Systems Ltd

The beginnings of the DVS Carbon trace back to September 2021 when Prof. Daryl Williams, Founder & MD of Surface Measurement Systems, identified a considerable demand for an instrument capable of measuring CO 2 uptake capacity in materials. This marked the start of an intensive R&D effort and combined resourcing from our multidisciplinary team.

The Road to the DVS Carbon

November 2021 - Surface Measurement Systems’ patented Speed-of-Sound sensor is reinvented to measure precise carbon concentrations, enabling accurate carbon concentration generation and readings.

- Surface Measurement Systems’ patented Speed-of-Sound sensor is reinvented to measure precise carbon concentrations, enabling accurate carbon concentration generation and readings. February 2022 - Our diligent R&D team develop the first working prototype of this exciting new instrument.

- Our diligent R&D team develop the first working prototype of this exciting new instrument. May 2022 - The instrument is dubbed the DVS Carbon.

- The instrument is dubbed the DVS Carbon. October 2022 - A highly desired application among the research community is added to the capabilities of the instrument: to measure adsorbent's CO 2 sorption capacity for Direct Air Capture Performance.

- A highly desired application among the research community is added to the capabilities of the instrument: to measure adsorbent's CO sorption capacity for Direct Air Capture Performance. May 2023 - Findings developed on the DVS Carbon are published for the first time with our overview of DVS gas capture applications.

- Findings developed on the DVS Carbon are published for the first time with our overview of DVS gas capture applications. July 2023 - The DVS Carbon launches to the global research community, opening a new frontier for carbon capture determination.​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Surface Measurement Systems Ltd

By introducing the DVS Carbon, Surface Measurement Systems has pioneered a groundbreaking tool in the field of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage. Its unmatched instrument design and measurement capabilities empower researchers to characterize materials' CO 2 capture potential across a range of concentrations and humidities, enabling precise measurement under dynamic real-world conditions and beyond.​​​​​​​

You can find out more about DVS Carbon and download the Product Brochure at www.surfacemeasurementsystems.com.