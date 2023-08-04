Thermo Fisher Scientific announces state-of-the-art ethylene oxide monitoring solutions to comply with US EPA’s newly proposed NESHAP and FIFRA regulation changes

Turnkey systems ease compliance with government regulations

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading provider of air quality monitoring equipment, is fully committed to supporting companies affected by proposed United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on ethylene oxide (EtO). With the recent closure of the EPA commentary period, companies are now preparing to comply with the forthcoming reforms to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), which require stricter emission controls and continuous indoor air monitoring of EtO.

To enable regulatory compliance monitoring, Thermo Fisher Scientific offers the proven Thermo Scientific™ EMS-10™ Continuous Emissions Monitoring System and Thermo Scientific™ MAX-iAQ™ Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring System. Since their deployment in 2019, these solutions have consistently demonstrated success, instilling confidence in their performance and ensuring seamless compliance with the new regulations.

As part of its dedication to comprehensive support, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an established partnership with Montrose Environmental Group (MEG). This partnership allows companies to streamline data reporting through MEG's Sensible Environmental Data Platform (SensibleEDP™), facilitating a smoother compliance process. By providing cutting-edge monitoring solutions, a proven track record, and seamless data reporting, Thermo Fisher Scientific enables companies to navigate this critical transition with minimal disruption, safeguarding the medical device supply chain and contributing to a safe and healthy environment.

Figure 1: The EMS-10 (left) and MAX-iAQ (right) instruments from Thermo Fisher use OE-FTIR spectroscopy for sensitive and reliable EtO emissions analysis, which can help facilities comply with more stringent reporting requirements.

Features/benefits:

Fast, sensitive, and reliable emissions analysis with single-digit ppb detection limits.

Real-time monitoring and custom alerts for proactive compliance.

Automated compliance reporting streamlines regulatory requirements.

Dedicated installation, calibration, and support services ensure hassle-free facility integration.

Extensive service and support network for ongoing assistance.

Public-facing and private websites provide easy data access and reporting.

Website:

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/etomonitoring.

