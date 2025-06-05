Strongwell Announces European Distribution Agreement with MSS of Norway

Strongwell (USA), the world’s leading pultruder of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites, is pleased to announce a new European distributor agreement with Module Solutions & Systems AS (MSS) of Norway. The distribution agreement marks a strategic step in expanding Strongwell’s international footprint by providing improved access to Strongwell’s composite solutions across Europe and beyond.

Under the terms of the agreement, MSS is authorized to distribute Strongwell’s products in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom (UK). MSS will serve customers using product warehoused and shipped locally, as well as the potential for factory-direct shipments.

MSS will distribute both standard and non-standard FRP products from Strongwell, including Phenolic SAFRAIL™ Fiberglass Industrial Handrail Systems and DURAGRID® and DURAGRID® Phenolic Custom Fiberglass Gratings.

“We are excited to have MSS as our European distribution partner,” said David Gibbs, Strongwell’s Vice President of Sales and Engineering. “Their experience and presence in the region will allow us to better serve international customers with Strongwell’s high-performance, American-made composite products.”

Morten Alstadsæther, Managing Director of MSS, said of the collaboration, “This agreement with Strongwell marks an exciting new chapter for MSS. Strongwell’s FRP solutions are world-class, and we are proud to offer European customers local access to these proven, high-performance products. Our team is fully committed to supporting clients with technical expertise and responsive service, ensuring the success of every project we’re part of.”

This partnership brings Strongwell’s corrosion-resistant, low-maintenance FRP products to more European customers, backed by MSS’s technical knowledge and service.