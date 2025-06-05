Posted in | News | Business | Composites

Strongwell Announces European Distribution Agreement with MSS of Norway

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Strongwell (USA), the world’s leading pultruder of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites, is pleased to announce a new European distributor agreement with Module Solutions & Systems AS (MSS) of Norway. The distribution agreement marks a strategic step in expanding Strongwell’s international footprint by providing improved access to Strongwell’s composite solutions across Europe and beyond.

Under the terms of the agreement, MSS is authorized to distribute Strongwell’s products in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom (UK). MSS will serve customers using product warehoused and shipped locally, as well as the potential for factory-direct shipments.

MSS will distribute both standard and non-standard FRP products from Strongwell, including Phenolic SAFRAIL Fiberglass Industrial Handrail Systems and DURAGRID® and DURAGRID® Phenolic Custom Fiberglass Gratings.

“We are excited to have MSS as our European distribution partner,” said David Gibbs, Strongwell’s Vice President of Sales and Engineering. “Their experience and presence in the region will allow us to better serve international customers with Strongwell’s high-performance, American-made composite products.”

Morten Alstadsæther, Managing Director of MSS, said of the collaboration, “This agreement with Strongwell marks an exciting new chapter for MSS. Strongwell’s FRP solutions are world-class, and we are proud to offer European customers local access to these proven, high-performance products. Our team is fully committed to supporting clients with technical expertise and responsive service, ensuring the success of every project we’re part of.”

This partnership brings Strongwell’s corrosion-resistant, low-maintenance FRP products to more European customers, backed by MSS’s technical knowledge and service.

Source:

Strongwell

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Strongwell Corporation. (2025, June 05). Strongwell Announces European Distribution Agreement with MSS of Norway. AZoM. Retrieved on June 05, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64635.

  • MLA

    Strongwell Corporation. "Strongwell Announces European Distribution Agreement with MSS of Norway". AZoM. 05 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64635>.

  • Chicago

    Strongwell Corporation. "Strongwell Announces European Distribution Agreement with MSS of Norway". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64635. (accessed June 05, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Strongwell Corporation. 2025. Strongwell Announces European Distribution Agreement with MSS of Norway. AZoM, viewed 05 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64635.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Strongwell Corporation

See all content from Strongwell Corporation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback