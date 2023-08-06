55th Anniversary Brings Ownership Change

After 39 years, co-owner and director of Marketing, Human Resources, and Finance, Mary Stevenson, is (mostly) retiring. Effective July 1, 2023, her responsibilities will be limited to marketing.

Calvin L. Stevenson. Image Credit: Deltech

Mary started working part-time in the family business started by Deltech’s cofounder Calvin L. Stevenson while a graduate student, eventually becoming the CEO. She reports that over the years she did bookkeeping, janitorial services, packaging and shipping, sales, marketing, human resources, and provided some limited technical support. She remarked that wearing many hats is very typical for every small business owner she’s encountered.

The new (sole) owner and CEO is family member J.J. Stevenson. JJ started working at Deltech part time while still in high school. He came on board full time in 2005 after completing his bachelors and masters degrees in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado Denver. He became Deltech’s Engineering Manager and co-owner in 2017. His expanded management responsibilities will be in addition to his current roles in engineering, sales, and supervision of production.

Another family member, Ryan White, continues as a key contributor to sales, engineering, and quality management. Ryan, also a mechanical engineer, joined Deltech in 2017 after gaining experience with a petroleum company.

Deltech Furnaces is also very fortunate to have long-term employees in key positions in administrative services, engineering, and production. Kudos to our Administrative Services Coordinator Debbie Kuiper, Production Supervisor Bobby Duncan, Production Lead Jason Weber and Mechanical Drafter Perla Del Rio.

Source: https://www.deltech.com/