EVIDENT Announces Alliance to Automate Digital Pathology Workflows

Evident announced an alliance with Corista, Sakura Finetek USA and Visiopharm to deliver an automated, end-to-end workflow solution for pathology in the USA. Together, the scientific leaders will combine their technologies to streamline the workflow of staining, imaging, and analyzing whole slide images with the collaboration and management needed in today’s high-volume laboratories.

Lymph node metastasis detection APP #90159. Image Credit: Visiopharm

Demand for efficient pathology and quality control of sample handling has increased in recent years. The collaboration of these technology leaders supports customers in their transition to a digital workflow by combining histopathology, digital pathology, and computational pathology.

Evident and Corista, leaders in image management solutions, previously developed a high-end scanner with a modern image management system that leverages Visiopharm’s image analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) toolset. Sakura Finetek USA and Evident have also collaborated, delivering an automated staining and whole slide imaging workflow to reduce manual tasks across pathology labs in clinical and life science organizations.

“The alliance of these four companies will help drive the adoption of a fully automated pathology system across laboratories,” said Lee Wagstaff, the Vice President of Life Science Sales and Marketing at Evident Americas. “We look forward to supporting our mutual customers with a complete end-to-end digital pathology solution to drive efficiency and reduce manual tasks as pathology testing volume ramps up.”

“Supporting pathology laboratories in driving better patient outcomes that are sustainable and effective is at the heart of what we do,” said Corista CEO Elizabeth Wingard. “This alliance will help our customers with better collaboration across their consulting and analysis workflows.”

“Working together will help move computational pathology to the forefront through a scalable and integrated system,” said Visiopharm CEO Michael Grunkin. “Our AI-driven precision pathology software integrated with our partners’ technology yields more effective, robust performance that reduces manual workflows and time-consuming tasks.”

“We are excited to offer customers the ability to enhance patient care with an end-to-end automated workflow,” added Patrick Devor, the Vice President of Sales at Sakura Finetek USA, Inc. “This alliance will enable us to increase the level of automation across histopathology, drive quality, and reduce turnaround time, which has been a goal of Sakura Finetek since 1870.”

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/