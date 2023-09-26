Ambrell to Hold Two Free Induction Heating Webinars in October

Ambrell, an inTEST Company and a leading manufacturer of induction heating solutions, will offer two complimentary PRO Skills Webinars. The first webinar will cover Induction Heating Fundamentals and will take place on October 17th at 11 am ET. The second will review Induction Coil Design and will occur on October 19th at 11 am ET. Applications expert Dr. Girish Dahake (Ambrell's Senior Vice President, Global Applications) will be the presenter for both webinars.

Induction Heating Fundamentals will review sources of heat, induction theory, coupling of the work piece, frequency of operation, power calculations and simulation problems. Practical examples from Dr. Dahake's extensive experience will be provided. The advanced course, Induction Coil Design, will highlight the differences between coil designs, insulation and encapsulation, review calculations and more. Both sessions will be interactive, last approximately one hour, and a question-and-answer session will follow each presentation.

Dr. Dahake has over 25 years of induction experience. He leads a worldwide team of induction experts in Ambrell's applications laboratories – known as THE LAB – in the United States and Europe. Dr. Dahake holds patents, has authored numerous papers and frequently presents at professional conferences. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from the University of Rochester.

To register for these educational webinars on induction heating, visit the PRO Skills Webinar page. To learn more about Ambrell and the PRO Skills Webinar series, visit www.ambrell.com or call +1 585 889 9000.