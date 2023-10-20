ABB Factory Celebrates 50 Years at the Forefront of Sustainable Analytical Technologies

Established in 1973, the ABB factory in Quebec, Canada, today manufactures market-leading products for industrial analytical measurement

The facility is behind innovations such as ABB’s Sensi+™ which monitors multiple natural gas contaminants in a single device

Optical sensors built by ABB in Quebec play a vital role in detecting methane and other greenhouse gas emissions from space

ABB is marking the 50th anniversary of its Quebec Measurement & Analytics factory which today manufactures market-leading products for industrial analytical measurement and is one of the largest suppliers of optical sensors for detecting greenhouse gas emissions from space.

What began as a local enterprise, Bomem Inc., founded in 1973 by visionaries Dr. Henry Buijs, Garry Vail and Jean-Noel Bérubé, has grown into a flagship facility with over 400 employees. In 1999, Bomem entered a new era when it was acquired by ABB, leveraging the company’s resources and global reach to further extend its impact. Today the factory houses ABB’s largest Measurement & Analytics research and development group, consisting of 150 engineers and scientists.

“In its 50-year journey, ABB’s Quebec factory has both pushed the boundaries of industrial analytical measurement and also reached for the stars, literally,” said Jean-René Roy, Global Business Line Manager, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “Through pioneering gas analysis technology, ABB continues to support global climate change initiatives, delivering advanced solutions that monitor our planet and help protect its future. This milestone is a testament to the power of innovation, dedication, and commitment of each and every employee who has worked at the Quebec factory over the past five decades.”

The founders of the ABB factory in Quebec. From left to right: Garry Vail, Henry Buijs, a renowned scientist in spectroscopy, and Jean-Noel Bérubé.

Image Credit: ABB Inc.