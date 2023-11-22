New CHARON Particle Inlet for Fusion PTR-TOF

Ultra sensitive real-time analyzer for gas and now also particle phase

True innovation means raising the performance to new heights while preserving the unique advantages of the technology. In the field of proton transfer reaction mass spectrometry (PTR-MS), this challenge was mastered by IONICON with the release of a next-generation FUSION PTR-TOF analyzer coupled to an improved CHARON particle inlet.

Quantitative detection of ultra-low concentrations of PAHs condensed on particles in ambient air in Innsbruck, Austria.

Image Credit: IONICON Analytik

Without sacrificing IONICON’s genuine well-defined ion chemistry, CHARON FUSION PTR-TOF reaches unprecedented limits of detection to organic compounds on a chemical composition level of <200 ppqV (parts per quadrillion by volume) in the gas phase and low pg m-3 in the particle phase.

One of the key components is the fast-SRI reagent ion source that significantly increases the primary reagent ion yield while keeping impurities at a minimum. Also switching between different primary ions like H 3 O+, NH 4 +, NO+, and O 2 + is now possible within ~1s. This set-up is coupled to the ioniTOF 10k high-resolution TOF mass spectrometer.

Application example: PAHs and HOMs real-time quantification

The CHARON FUSION PTR-TOF enables real-time quantification of a wide range of compound classes from non-polar aromatic species like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) to highly polar compounds like oxygenated molecules (e.g. HOMs) in lowest concentrations.

PAHs are produced when fossil or biomass is burned and some of them are harmful or even cancerogenic. It is therefore of interest to detect, monitor and quantify PAHs directly in the air, in real-time and to capture even lowest concentrations which is now possible with a CHARON FUSION PTR-TOF instrument.

This means that researchers in the fields of atmospheric chemistry, environmental research, air quality and industrial process monitoring can identify even the lowest amounts of substances in real-time based on one single ultra-sensitive and high-resolution IONICON instrument. New insights into the world’s changing climate can be gained, trends in local urban and rural but also indoor air quality can be spotted and tracked. ​​​​