Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology | 3D Printing

Nanoscribe's Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Technology Powers Samsung's Micro Miracles

Nanoscribe, a BICO company, contributed to a video recently published by Samsung that beautifully showcases the smallest technological wonders in the microscale world with breathtaking images. The key to this project is Nanoscribe’s latest additive manufacturing technology. The results are truly impressive microscopic models with a level of detail and precision that is nothing short of a miracle. This showcases the immense potential of 3D printing by 2GL®, Nanoscribe’s leading-edge 3D Microfabrication technology.

Image Credit: Nanoscribe

Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography (2GL®) takes center stage in Samsung's latest promotional video, unveiling a mesmerizing microscale universe. The precision and intricacy showcased in the video owe their brilliance to Nanoscribe's proprietary 2GL® technology, setting new standards in 3D Microfabrication.

Unveiling the Micro Miracle Models

From a teenager with a game console to a detailed 56-story skyscraper, all 8 microscopic models for Samsung’s promotional video were crafted using 3D printing by 2GL®, the brand-new proprietary additive manufacturing technology based on Two-Photon Polymerization.
These polymer microstructures, while seemingly far off from practical applications, represent the demanding requirements of nano and microscale manufacturing. Nanoscribe's technology excels in delivering unparalleled high precision for any designs, smooth surfaces, impeccable edges, high shape fidelity, high aspect ratio structures and, above all, high printing speed.

3D Printing by 2GL® for Superior Quality at Unrivaled Speed

Nanoscribe's Quantum X platform, renowned for its patented Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography (2GL®) technology, has become the preferred solution for industrial microoptics mastering and manufacturing. Now, with the introduction of 3D printing by 2GL®, Nanoscribe takes the voxel tuning technology to the third dimension, enhancing surface quality, shape accuracy, and drastically accelerating manufacturing throughput by up to 60 times.

Quantum X Product Line

The entire Quantum X product line harnesses Nanoscribe's state-of-the-art Two-Photon Polymerization-based 3D Microfabrication, translating the precision showcased in Samsung’s video to specific applications and markets. For instance, Quantum X align, with its Aligned Two-Photon Lithography (A2PL®) functionality, is dedicated to 3D printing freeform microoptics that are precisely aligned to optical fibers or photonic chips. With the new proprietary 2GL® voxel tuning technology, this is now accomplished with outstanding quality and unrivaled speed.

Discover the Making of Micro Miracles

Experience the behind-the-scenes journey of crafting these astonishing microstructures with Nanoscribe's breakthrough technology.

Source: https://www.nanoscribe.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Nanoscribe GmbH. (2023, November 23). Nanoscribe's Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Technology Powers Samsung's Micro Miracles. AZoM. Retrieved on November 23, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62213.

  • MLA

    Nanoscribe GmbH. "Nanoscribe's Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Technology Powers Samsung's Micro Miracles". AZoM. 23 November 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62213>.

  • Chicago

    Nanoscribe GmbH. "Nanoscribe's Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Technology Powers Samsung's Micro Miracles". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62213. (accessed November 23, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Nanoscribe GmbH. 2023. Nanoscribe's Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Technology Powers Samsung's Micro Miracles. AZoM, viewed 23 November 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62213.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »