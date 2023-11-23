Nanoscribe's Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Technology Powers Samsung's Micro Miracles

Nanoscribe, a BICO company, contributed to a video recently published by Samsung that beautifully showcases the smallest technological wonders in the microscale world with breathtaking images. The key to this project is Nanoscribe’s latest additive manufacturing technology. The results are truly impressive microscopic models with a level of detail and precision that is nothing short of a miracle. This showcases the immense potential of 3D printing by 2GL®, Nanoscribe’s leading-edge 3D Microfabrication technology.

Image Credit: Nanoscribe

Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography (2GL®) takes center stage in Samsung's latest promotional video, unveiling a mesmerizing microscale universe. The precision and intricacy showcased in the video owe their brilliance to Nanoscribe's proprietary 2GL® technology, setting new standards in 3D Microfabrication.

Unveiling the Micro Miracle Models

From a teenager with a game console to a detailed 56-story skyscraper, all 8 microscopic models for Samsung’s promotional video were crafted using 3D printing by 2GL®, the brand-new proprietary additive manufacturing technology based on Two-Photon Polymerization.

These polymer microstructures, while seemingly far off from practical applications, represent the demanding requirements of nano and microscale manufacturing. Nanoscribe's technology excels in delivering unparalleled high precision for any designs, smooth surfaces, impeccable edges, high shape fidelity, high aspect ratio structures and, above all, high printing speed.

3D Printing by 2GL® for Superior Quality at Unrivaled Speed

Nanoscribe's Quantum X platform, renowned for its patented Two-Photon Grayscale Lithography (2GL®) technology, has become the preferred solution for industrial microoptics mastering and manufacturing. Now, with the introduction of 3D printing by 2GL®, Nanoscribe takes the voxel tuning technology to the third dimension, enhancing surface quality, shape accuracy, and drastically accelerating manufacturing throughput by up to 60 times.

Quantum X Product Line

The entire Quantum X product line harnesses Nanoscribe's state-of-the-art Two-Photon Polymerization-based 3D Microfabrication, translating the precision showcased in Samsung’s video to specific applications and markets. For instance, Quantum X align, with its Aligned Two-Photon Lithography (A2PL®) functionality, is dedicated to 3D printing freeform microoptics that are precisely aligned to optical fibers or photonic chips. With the new proprietary 2GL® voxel tuning technology, this is now accomplished with outstanding quality and unrivaled speed.

Discover the Making of Micro Miracles

Experience the behind-the-scenes journey of crafting these astonishing microstructures with Nanoscribe's breakthrough technology.

