Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Science | Design and Innovation | New Product | 3D Printing

Nanoscribe offers new photoresin IPX-Clear for highly transparent microoptics

Nanoscribe introduces IPX-Clear, a printing material with unmatched transparency across the entire visible spectrum and exceptional shape accuracy.

The image shows a TIR (Total Internal Reflection) lens printed using Nanoscribe’s new IPX-Clear photoresin.

The image shows a TIR (Total Internal Reflection) lens printed using Nanoscribe’s new IPX-Clear photoresin. This material is designed for 3D printing of highly transparent microoptical components using Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP). Optics design by Printoptix, Image by Microqubic, printed by Nanoscribe. 

At Photonics West, Nanoscribe launches IPX-Clear, a photoresin tailored for high-precision microoptics. Optimized for 3D printing by 2GL® technology and compatible with classical Two-Photon Polymerization, this material achieves remarkable transparency across the entire visible spectrum. Designed to meet the demands of broadband applications, IPX-Clear sets a new standard in optical performance to push innovation in microoptics.

The introduction of IPX-Clear expands the material options available to users of Nanoscribe systems. This advancement marks a major step in achieving high transmittance across the visible spectrum for broadband applications.

Why transparency matters

IPX-Clear’s high transmission in the visible spectrum (380-780 nm) is relevant to many microoptical applications, including, but not limited to, imaging, sensing, and display technologies. Low-loss optical couplers will also significantly benefit from this new photoresin, as it ensures minimal light loss and maximum efficiency in optical performance.

“IPX-Clear combines properties that make it the ideal 2PP material for optics. It surpasses previously used materials in nearly every aspect, offering superior transparency, repeatable shape fidelity, and excellent surface quality,“ says Dr. Simon Thiele, CTO of Printoptix, summarizing the qualities of the new photoresin after extensive testing.

Versatile material for high-precision microoptics

IPX-Clear offers exceptional transmission across the entire visible spectrum, ensuring outstanding optical performance for applications requiring high transparency. In addition, the high transmission extends partially into the neighboring spectral ranges of UVA and near infrared.

The material provides high resolution and shape accuracy, with surface roughness (Ra) below 10 nm, ensuring high performance microoptical components.

IPX-Clear supports the manufacturing of optics at various scales, from micrometer parts with intricate small features to millimeter-sized optical components, providing a flexible and efficient solution for a variety of optical requirements.

About Nanoscribe

Nanoscribe is the pioneer and market leader in high-precision additive manufacturing. The medium-sized company develops and produces 3D printers and grayscale lithography systems as well as specially developed printing materials and application-specific solutions for microfabrication applications on the nano-, micro- and mesoscale. Nanoscribe was founded in 2007 as a spin-off of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and has been part of the Lab14 Group since December 2024. More than 5,500 users and operators at top universities and innovative companies worldwide benefit from the groundbreaking technology and application tailored solutions for 3D Microfabrication. nanoscribe.com

About Lab14 Group

Lab14 Group is a group of successful high-tech companies with complementary products and services for a wide range of applications that require demanding solutions for nano- and microfabrication and surface analysis. Lab14 is a subsidiary of RSBG SE and wholly owned by the RAG Foundation. lab14.group

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Nanoscribe GmbH. (2025, January 28). Nanoscribe offers new photoresin IPX-Clear for highly transparent microoptics. AZoM. Retrieved on January 29, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64165.

  • MLA

    Nanoscribe GmbH. "Nanoscribe offers new photoresin IPX-Clear for highly transparent microoptics". AZoM. 29 January 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64165>.

  • Chicago

    Nanoscribe GmbH. "Nanoscribe offers new photoresin IPX-Clear for highly transparent microoptics". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64165. (accessed January 29, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Nanoscribe GmbH. 2025. Nanoscribe offers new photoresin IPX-Clear for highly transparent microoptics. AZoM, viewed 29 January 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64165.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Nanoscribe GmbH

See all content from Nanoscribe GmbH

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback