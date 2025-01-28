Nanoscribe offers new photoresin IPX-Clear for highly transparent microoptics

Nanoscribe introduces IPX-Clear, a printing material with unmatched transparency across the entire visible spectrum and exceptional shape accuracy.

The image shows a TIR (Total Internal Reflection) lens printed using Nanoscribe’s new IPX-Clear photoresin. This material is designed for 3D printing of highly transparent microoptical components using Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP). Optics design by Printoptix, Image by Microqubic, printed by Nanoscribe.

At Photonics West, Nanoscribe launches IPX-Clear, a photoresin tailored for high-precision microoptics. Optimized for 3D printing by 2GL® technology and compatible with classical Two-Photon Polymerization, this material achieves remarkable transparency across the entire visible spectrum. Designed to meet the demands of broadband applications, IPX-Clear sets a new standard in optical performance to push innovation in microoptics.

The introduction of IPX-Clear expands the material options available to users of Nanoscribe systems. This advancement marks a major step in achieving high transmittance across the visible spectrum for broadband applications.

Why transparency matters

IPX-Clear’s high transmission in the visible spectrum (380-780 nm) is relevant to many microoptical applications, including, but not limited to, imaging, sensing, and display technologies. Low-loss optical couplers will also significantly benefit from this new photoresin, as it ensures minimal light loss and maximum efficiency in optical performance.

“IPX-Clear combines properties that make it the ideal 2PP material for optics. It surpasses previously used materials in nearly every aspect, offering superior transparency, repeatable shape fidelity, and excellent surface quality,“ says Dr. Simon Thiele, CTO of Printoptix, summarizing the qualities of the new photoresin after extensive testing.

Versatile material for high-precision microoptics

IPX-Clear offers exceptional transmission across the entire visible spectrum, ensuring outstanding optical performance for applications requiring high transparency. In addition, the high transmission extends partially into the neighboring spectral ranges of UVA and near infrared.

The material provides high resolution and shape accuracy, with surface roughness (R a ) below 10 nm, ensuring high performance microoptical components.

IPX-Clear supports the manufacturing of optics at various scales, from micrometer parts with intricate small features to millimeter-sized optical components, providing a flexible and efficient solution for a variety of optical requirements.

