Nanoscribe Reaches 400 Systems Sold as Industrial Demand Gains Momentum

Nanoscribe as a Long-Term Technology Partner

“Reaching 400 systems sold is more than a numerical milestone – it reflects the trust our customers place in Nanoscribe as a long-term technology partner,” says Martin Hermatschweiler, CEO and co-founder of Nanoscribe. “We are seeing strong and growing interest from both application-oriented research and industry. This underscores a clear market pull for our products, especially in optics manufacturing and photonics packaging. With our turnkey process-line solutions, we are enabling customers to move from a few prototypes to scalable production

Industrial Demand on the Rise

In 2025, industrial customers account for a growing share of Nanoscribe’s business, with every third system delivered to industry. Key drivers include aligned 3D microprinting for photonics packaging applications, such as optical coupler interfaces on chips, chip edges, fibers, fiber arrays and wafers. The ability to fabricate optical-quality surfaces with alignment accuracies down to 100 nm positions Nanoscribe’s Quantum X systems as production-enabling tools for low-loss optical interconnects and beam-shaping components.

This trend aligns closely with the company’s expanded portfolio, which now goes beyond stand-alone systems to include turnkey process-line solutions designed for industrial environments, integration, standardization and throughput.

A Mature and Resilient Company

Nanoscribe’s growing industrial relevance is supported by sustained investments in innovation and customer-centric organization excellence. The company continues to allocate more than 35 % of its workforce to research and development, while maintaining profitability and operational resilience amid global economic uncertainty. Its integration into the Lab14 Group further strengthens Nanoscribe’s positioning as a provider of industrial production systems in advanced 3D nano- and microfabrication.

Following a year of strong growth in 2025, Nanoscribe expects continued growth in the upcoming years, driven significantly by industrial applications, with photonics packaging remaining one of the most dynamic market segments.