Fentanyl Identification On the Street and In the Lab

Metrohm is pleased to announce that it has released a new website dedicated to the identification of fentanyl. idfentanyl.com is an overview of Metrohm’s capability to detect and identify fentanyl using Raman spectroscopy. This site demonstrates the power of Raman products in various real-world situations – where clear answers are essential.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: B&W Tek

Finding a problem is the first step to solving it.

Fentanyl is often mixed with safe everyday items for distribution. From candy to over-the-counter medications, dealers will use any method necessary to hide their illegal activities. Our SERS technology expands our ability to identify fentanyl at very low but hazardous levels that could be hiding in plain sight.

Identification in and out of the lab

Raman products from Metrohm can work in either a field or laboratory setting to identify fentanyl. These instruments can aid in law enforcement establishing cause for an arrest or help work through the backlog of samples taken from crime scenes daily. Put Raman in front of other analytical tools to help screen samples before you waste valuable time and resources on other analysis tools.

Watch our products in action.

Watch videos of our products in action and read independent, third-party reports and other documents that detail the power of Raman in the search for fentanyl. See MIRA identify counterfeit pharmaceuticals in a documentary in Mexico and recent news footage featuring TacticID for safe testing.