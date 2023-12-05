Posted in | News | New Product

Launch of Metrohm Comprehensive Raman Library

Metrohm is pleased to introduce the new Metrohm Comprehensive Raman Library. This complete collection of over >16,200 substances simplifies material identification for customers in diverse industries and broadens applications for handheld and laboratory Raman.

Built upon the foundations of the Illicit and Common Materials Library and the USP Certified Compounds Library, this library is one of the largest collections of Raman spectra available. It is available for Metrohm’s MIRA XTR DS and MIRA P instruments, in addition to B&W Tek TacticID and i-Raman instruments.

A powerful library for your Raman experience:

Metrohm sourced materials worldwide and built this library using Metrohm instruments for Metrohm quality performance. The result is exceptional accuracy across the Raman portfolio – handheld and laboratory systems operating at 532, 785, and 1064 nm – including spectra collected with our XTRTM fluorescence suppression algorithm. The Metrohm Comprehensive Raman Library contains over:

  • 7,000 organic chemicals
  • 2,250 inorganic/organometallic compounds
  • 1,900 polymers and plastics
  • 1,700 personal care products
  • 150 dyes, paints and pigments

An encyclopedia of chemicals for every situation

More than a collection of spectra, library metadata includes compound characteristics and physical properties, as well as valuable safety information. As library development continues, we anticipate regular library and software updates.

