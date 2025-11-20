Posted in | News | Software

Digitalize Your Titration!

With the release of the ChemiSphereApp from Merck there is now a secure and convenient way to seamlessly transfer data from reagent bottles to the OMNIS Titrators from Metrohm. This app closes the final gap to ensure complete data integrity in titration.

The ChemiSphereApp was developed by Merck. This app enables the seamless transfer of titrant data of Titripur® volumetric solutions and Aquastar® Titrants to OMNIS Titrators, increasing data integrity and laboratory efficiency.

With the new app, users transfer the data from the reagent bottle to the software in three simple steps. First, users scan the 2D barcode on the bottle using an NFC-enabled mobile device. Second, they write the titrant data to the RFID chip on the bottle cap multi-use and then connect the bottle to their OMNIS Titrator. This process eliminates the risk of mistyping titrant data, a common risk when manually entering such data into the software.

